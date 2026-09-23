SIMA 2026 to push African music from global influence to economic power

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 — Africa’s music industry will come under renewed pressure to convert its growing global visibility into jobs, investment and export earnings when the Francophone African Music Industries Fair (SIMA) returns to Cotonou in November.

The third edition of SIMA, scheduled for November 12–13, will bring together artists, producers, investors, policymakers and international industry players around the theme “African Music: From the Stage to Global Influence.”

Organisers say the focus will go beyond celebrating the continent’s musical success to examining how African creators and businesses can capture more of the economic value generated by the growing international demand for African music.

“African music is no longer simply a cultural phenomenon: it has become a force of influence. Our challenge now is to transform this influence into sustainable economic power,” SIMA co-founder Mamby Diomandé said.

“SIMA aims to build connections between creators, investors, institutions and markets so that the international visibility of our talents translates into measurable data, content monetization, economic opportunities, jobs and value creation for the continent.”

The fair comes as Africa’s creative economy is projected by SIMA organisers to have the potential to generate up to 20 million jobs by 2030, increasing pressure on governments and industry players to build stronger systems for financing, intellectual property protection, distribution and international market access.

SIMA 2026 will therefore centre its programme on three priorities: improving the competitiveness and internationalisation of African creative businesses; linking music with sectors such as fashion, film, tourism and sport; and strengthening public policy, intellectual property and regulatory frameworks.

The organisers say the cross-sector approach is intended to open additional revenue streams for artists and businesses while positioning music as part of a wider creative economy.

The programme will also examine the technological changes reshaping the industry, including artificial intelligence and new models for creating, distributing and consuming content.

The event follows the previous edition, which attracted more than 6,700 participants and over 3,000 industry professionals, according to organisers.

Benin will host SIMA for the second consecutive year as the country seeks to expand the contribution of cultural and creative industries to its economy and strengthen its cultural influence regionally and internationally.

Co-founded in 2022 by Diomandé and artist and producer Pit Baccardi, SIMA has developed into a platform for connecting African and international players across the creative economy.

The 2026 programme will begin with SIMA Lab. Music, an artistic residency running from November 7–11 that will bring artists and beatmakers from across Africa together to produce a collaborative EP. Organisers said distribution by an international major label is under consideration.

The professional programme on November 12–13 will feature discussions on artificial intelligence, copyright, mobility, financing and emerging markets, alongside sessions examining the links between music and football.

SIMA’s Makaya showcase will feature emerging artists from Togo, Kenya, Madagascar and other African countries, giving new talent access to industry professionals and international audiences.

The fair will also present the Hamed Bakayoko Award, an honorary distinction recognising a patron for contributions to Africa’s cultural and creative industries.

The programme will conclude with a tourism circuit on November 14 organised with Benin Tourism, taking artists, industry professionals and international guests to cultural and heritage sites across the country.

SIMA is supported by Benin’s Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage, the Ministry of Tourism and Foreign Trade, the Embassy of France in Côte d’Ivoire, the BOAD Foundation, SACEM, Sony Music and Warner Music Africa.