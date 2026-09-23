Kenyan national detained by US immigration authorities after Texas truck crash

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 23 – A Kenyan national has been taken into custody by US immigration authorities following a tractor-trailer crash in Texas, where investigators reportedly found he was instructing a commercial driver’s licence trainee.

The man, identified as Eric Maloba, was arrested by a law-enforcement agency participating in the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) 287(g) programme, according to US authorities.

Investigators determined that Maloba, who reportedly holds a commercial driver’s licence in Texas, was instructing a trainee seeking a commercial driver’s licence at the time of the incident.

US authorities described Maloba as being in the country illegally and said he was subsequently transferred to ICE custody, where he remains pending removal proceedings.

The case has been cited by US immigration authorities as an example of their broader scrutiny of non-citizens holding commercial driver’s licences.

“Maloba’s case shows exactly why @SecMullinDHS is cracking down on illegal aliens with CDLs, strengthening border security, encouraging 287(g) partnerships and ramping up removals,”the statement read.

The 287(g) programme allows participating state and local law-enforcement agencies to enter agreements with the federal government to perform certain immigration-enforcement functions under ICE supervision.

The arrest comes amid intensified efforts by the US administration to address immigration enforcement and the eligibility of non-citizens to operate commercial vehicles.

US authorities have linked the enforcement drive to road safety and border-security concerns, while immigration advocates and some state and local officials have raised questions about the expanded involvement of local law enforcement in federal immigration enforcement.

Maloba is currently in ICE custody and faces removal proceedings. His detention does not, by itself, establish the final outcome of those proceedings.

The circumstances surrounding the tractor-trailer crash, including whether Maloba was operating the vehicle or whether the collision resulted in injuries or other casualties, were not detailed in the statement announcing his arrest.