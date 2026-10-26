Kenya Red Cross steps up aid for families displaced by insecurity in Moyale

MARSABIT, Kenya, Oct 26 — The Kenya Red Cross Society has stepped up humanitarian assistance to families displaced by insecurity linked to cross-border conflict in Moyale, Marsabit County, with health services now operational in all six displacement camps.

The organisation said its volunteers were screening children and mothers for malnutrition while distributing specialised nutritional supplements and essential household supplies to vulnerable families affected by the violence.

In an update shared on social media, the Kenya Red Cross said it was providing Super Cereal to the most vulnerable households, alongside household items and hygiene supplies, to help meet the immediate needs of displaced people.

“Health Service Points are now operational in all six displacement camps, and our volunteers are screening children and mothers for malnutrition,” the organisation said.

The humanitarian response is aimed at supporting families forced to flee their homes amid insecurity associated with conflict across the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

The establishment of Health Service Points in all six displacement camps is expected to improve access to basic health services for families affected by the displacement.

Red Cross volunteers are conducting malnutrition screenings, particularly among children and mothers, who can face heightened health risks when access to food, clean water and healthcare is disrupted.

The organisation is also distributing Super Cereal, a fortified food product used in nutritional support programmes, to vulnerable members of the displaced population.

The assistance is being complemented by the distribution of household items and hygiene supplies to help families meet essential daily needs while living away from their homes.

Beyond healthcare and material assistance, the Kenya Red Cross is helping families separated during the displacement reconnect through its Restoring Family Links programme.

The initiative supports efforts to trace and reconnect relatives who lose contact during emergencies, including conflict, displacement and other humanitarian crises.

The organisation did not disclose the total number of people displaced, the number of children and mothers screened for malnutrition, or the quantity of relief supplies distributed.

The latest update underscores the continuing humanitarian needs in Moyale, where insecurity linked to cross-border conflict has forced families to seek safety away from their homes.

The Kenya Red Cross said it would continue supporting affected communities through health services, nutritional assistance, essential supplies and family tracing services.