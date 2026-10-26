Police rescue 59 Ethiopians, including four-year-old child, in Marsabit smuggling operation

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – Police have rescued 59 Ethiopian nationals, including a four-year-old child, in a multi-agency operation targeting suspected human smuggling in Marsabit County.

The operation, conducted on Saturday, also resulted in the arrest of a caretaker suspected of harbouring the victims at a residential house in Jirime Location, Marsabit Central Sub-County.

According to a police report, officers from the Counter Intelligence and Operations Team (COICT) in Moyale, Kenya Police Service (KPS) Marsabit, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Marsabit and Administration Police Service (APS) Marsabit conducted the operation following a tip-off.

The officers first raided a residence belonging to a man identified as Aden Lama, where they rescued 30 Ethiopian nationals comprising 23 males and seven females.

A suspect identified as Halkano Guyo Galgalo, who was reportedly the caretaker of the residential property, was arrested on suspicion of harbouring the victims.

Police said the suspect was detained to assist with investigations into the suspected human smuggling operation.

Further intelligence gathered during the operation indicated that additional victims had been moved to another location, prompting officers to pursue them.

The multi-agency team subsequently rescued another 29 people, comprising 28 adults and a four-year-old child, approximately 14 kilometres towards Shegel area along the Marsabit–North Horr Road.

The second group included 20 male and eight female adults, alongside the minor.

The rescue brought the total number of Ethiopian nationals recovered during the operation to 59 adults and one child.

Police said the operation was led by the Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC) for Marsabit Central, while COICT Moyale was tasked with investigations.

The arrested caretaker was taken into custody as investigators sought to establish the circumstances under which the Ethiopian nationals were being accommodated and whether other individuals were involved in the suspected smuggling network.

Police did not immediately disclose the intended destination of the victims or how long they had been held at the locations.

The authorities also did not provide details regarding the condition of the rescued individuals or whether additional suspects were being pursued.

The operation comes amid continued efforts by security agencies to combat human trafficking and smuggling networks operating across Kenya’s northern border regions.

Marsabit County’s proximity to Ethiopia and other countries in the Horn of Africa makes it a strategic area for cross-border security operations.

The rescued Ethiopian nationals and the arrested suspect were expected to assist investigators as police continued inquiries into the incident.

Authorities have not yet announced whether the suspect will face formal charges.

The investigation is ongoing.