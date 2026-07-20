Kanini Kega Says State Security Withdrawn Days After Alleged Armed Attack

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 20 – East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega has claimed his government security detail has been withdrawn, days after he alleged that he survived an armed attack in Ol Kalou during the heated parliamentary by-election campaign.

In a brief message posted on his social media platforms on Monday, Kega issued a statement with scanty details on the matter.

“My security has been withdrawn. But I have God!”he stated.

The development comes barely a week after the former Kieni MP reported what he described as an attempted assassination while campaigning for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate in the Ol Kalou by-election.

According to Kega, the incident occurred on the night of July 13 when he was allegedly pursued by armed men travelling in unmarked vehicles as he left a campaign meeting in Nyandarua County.

He claimed a double-cabin pickup blocked his convoy before one of the occupants pointed a gun at him, forcing his driver to execute an evasive manoeuvre to escape.

Kega further alleged that another vehicle attempted to cut off their escape route, but his team managed to flee and sought refuge at a nearby home before reporting the matter at Ol Jororok Police Station.

The lawmaker has claimed the attackers were rogue police officers, allegations that have not been independently verified and which the National Police Service has not publicly addressed.

Kega’s latest claims come against the backdrop of heightened political tensions that characterized the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, where both the ruling UDA and the opposition-backed Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) accused each other of intimidation and misuse of security agencies.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had also alleged that security personnel were being used to intimidate opposition supporters during the campaigns, claims the government has consistently denied.