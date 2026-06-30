Inside Paraguay’s Tears Of Joy Over Their Seismic World Cup Shock

LOS ANGELES, USA, Jun 30 – There were tears of disbelief and unbridled joy as the unflappable Jose Canale smashed home Paraguay’s decisive penalty to complete one of the greatest World Cup upsets in recent memory.

It gave the South American side a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over four-time champions Germany after their last-32 tie had finished 1-1 after extra time.

The celebrations were euphoric, with players sprinting towards the match-winning defender before collapsing into a jubilant huddle, marking one of the defining moments in their team’s history.

Paraguay supporters of every generation embraced as tears streamed down their faces, while chants of ‘Vamos!’ echoed around the stadium.

After more than two hours packed with tension and controversy, La Albirroja – 41st in the Fifa world rankings at the start of the tournament, 31 places below Germany – had done the unthinkable.

Relief and ecstasy were etched across every Paraguay supporter’s face.

A dogged and resilient side that averaged only 0.78 goals per game during qualifying, the joint-lowest of any team to reach the finals, had eliminated Germany in their first World Cup knockout match since 2014.

For Germany, the defeat was equally historic. They suffered their first World Cup elimination via a penalty shootout, having won their previous four, and only their second shootout failure at a major tournament after losing the Euro 1976 final.

And for Paraguay? Another national holiday to celebrate their football team was declared within hours of the victory by the country’s president.

‘Now everyone is going to know who Paraguay is!’

It was a result that will live long in Paraguay’s football history and ranks among the biggest World Cup shocks of the modern era, while certainly being the tournament’s biggest upset so far.

“This means so much for our country,” a 16-year-old Paraguay fan, who was with her family, told BBC Sport outside the Boston Stadium.

“So many people doubted us. And we proved all of of them wrong.

“We haven’t been to the World Cup since 2010 and I was born in 2010.

“This means so much to everyone. I haven’t been this happy in so long.

“It is amazing and such a big thing for our country. Not many people know what or who Paraguay is. Now everyone is going to know who Paraguay is!”

Paraguay weathered early German pressure to produce a disciplined, defiant performance, sitting deep and absorbing pressure throughout. Germany dominated with 75% possession, completing 719 passes to Paraguay’s 161, and registered 21 shots to their opponents’ seven.

But this has been a feature of Paraguay’s resurgence under their 63-year-old Argentine manager Gustavo Alfaro. He took charge six games into the qualifying campaign and guided them to one defeat in 12 matches to qualify with relative ease.

‘We dedicate this to all the people of Paraguay’

In the shootout, Germany went first but never led. Havertz’s opening penalty was saved by Orlando Gill, while Nick Woltemade was also denied, leaving them on the brink of a World Cup exit. Paraguay, meanwhile, missed two chances to seal victory before substitute Jose Canale held his nerve to convert the decisive kick and spark extraordinary scenes.

Paraguay defender Gustavo Gomez said: “I think what we are feeling right now is really hard to explain. I am really proud of my team-mates, of the team. We deserved one more game.

“Today was a game where we needed to show our true colours as the Paraguayan team. Germany knew it would be really hard for them. They knew we would fight not to be defeated. We dedicate this to all the people of Paraguay.”

Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin, at the game for BBC Radio 5 Live, said he could not stop himself from beaming at what he was seeing.

“We watch football for the emotion, for the joy and for the special moments and we are seeing them down there,” he said.

“It is magical to see such joy.

“People in front of us are in tears. They cannot believe it. This must be one of the greatest results in Paraguayan football history.”

‘They’ve given their people something to remember’

South American football expert Tim Vickery felt a typical Paraguayan spirit shone through on the day.

“Paraguay love adversity,” he said.

“If you’re looking for someone to relate to in this World Cup, look for Paraguay. That Welsh word ‘hwyl’, that grit and drive, when it gets difficult, that’s when they come alive.

“They’ve come through adversity to knock out a giant of European football. It’s not always pretty, they play within their limitations, but what drama, what a story.

“The objective in this tournament was to make Paraguay feel represented and they’ve done that in full.”

Paraguay now play either two-time champions France or Sweden in Philadelphia on Saturday (22:00 BST).

Paraguay’s president Santiago Pena had already declared a public holiday after they had sealed World Cup qualification with a game to spare.

Now, with a place in the last 16 secured, the president has again declared a public holiday for Tuesday, 30 June.

In the announcement he said the day was “to commemorate the Paraguayan national team’s epic victory over four-time world champion Germany and its historic advancement to the World Cup round of 16”.

Head coach Gustavo Alfaro said he hoped all of Paraguay could celebrate this moment.

“I want all of Paraguay to enjoy this. We may have our defects, but we have a heart that never gives up, and that’s what keeps us alive.”