Germany Fans In Need Of Hope As Prospect Of Klopp Looms

BERLIN, Germany, Jun 30 – For Germany fans the unthinkable has happened. Not only another early exit at a major tournament but a first World Cup penalty shootout loss.

As the dust settles the question every fan is asking is will the German Football Association take the plunge and sack head coach Julian Nagelsmann and bring in Jurgen Klopp.

Nagelsmann, the 38-year-old former Bayern Munich boss, refused to quit following Germany’s painful last-32 defeat by Paraguay, saying “I’m not someone who runs away”.

But the German fans are in need of hope and Nagelsmann simply cannot provide that at this moment.

He hasn’t done himself any favours with the way he communicates in public – easily irritable and brash. Meanwhile charismatic Klopp, the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss, has been a star pundit on German TV during the World Cup, being his usual funny and charming self.

Fans know that you cannot simply replace 20 players, but you can replace the manager.

Germany in danger of falling further behind

When Germany fans woke up on Tuesday morning, they surely felt embarrassed about what happened in Boston against Paraguay.

Since their most recent World Cup success in 2014, Germany have twice failed to make it out of the group stage – in 2018 and 2022 – and lost in the first knockout match of the 2026 finals.

Domestically German football is booming. Bundesliga stadiums are packed; even third-division games attract tens of thousands of spectators each weekend. But a great football nation is in danger of falling behind on the international stage. Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Bayern Munich’s latest rising star Lennart Karl are among a new crop of players that can excite fans, but the depth of extraordinary talent does not exist in Germany at this point in time.

Following a quarter-final exit at the 1998 World Cup and an embarrassing group stage exit at Euro 2000, the German football association made fundamental changes to the nationwide development of youth players and the education of football coaches.

Whether the German FA is capable of making substantial changes once again remains to be seen.

Structural changes will need time but a managerial change could happen almost immediately.

In the aftermath of Monday’s loss, Nagelsmann rejected the notion that he should resign.

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich said he hoped that Nagelsmann remains in charge, arguing that the team have been responsible for the embarrassing outcome of this World Cup campaign.

“The fact of the matter is that we couldn’t give the people at home [what we wanted],” said Bayern Munich’s Kimmich.

“That is a shame, especially in a time when it would have been good for Germany if we had something we could be proud of. The national team is not that.”

It is commendable that Kimmich and others want to take the blame for the early exit. But the manager was in charge of this underwhelming campaign.

Nagelsmann was responsible for the controversial return of 40-year-old goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who didn’t look his best at times during this tournament. Nagelsmann was responsible for using Kimmich as a right-back instead of employing him in his usual role in central midfield. It was Nagelsmann’s decision to rely on ageing players such as Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka.

Nagelsmann’s contract, which was extended in early 2025, runs until after Euro 2028. It might be quite expensive for the German FA to sack the well-paid manager but it could be the only way to make a fresh start.

‘Embarrassment’ – how German media reacted

German newsaper Bild described the result as “The next German football nightmare” and an “embarrassment” saying it was a “bitter night for the German national team”.

Bild columnist and former Germany captain Mats Hummel added: “There’s definitely a need for consequences.

“This needs to be addressed – both by the national coach himself and by the federation. At the very least, there have to be discussions about it.”

De Welt reported that Monday evening was “a disaster for Nagelsmann and the players”, calling the result a “humiliation”.

A Der Spiegel headline said: “Nagelsmann sees every mistake – except his own” with the article suggesting he “looks like someone who plugs one leak after the other and overlooks the fact that the boat is hurtling towards an iceberg”.

Some media coverage took strong exception to how Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz had reacted to the defeat.

Merz wrote on his official X account: “Even though the elimination hurts: What a game! With your commitment and team spirit at this World Cup, you have thrilled our country. We are proud of you.”

Columnist Marion Horn said the post was a “disaster” and “devastating”, adding: “The brutal World Cup defeat against Paraguay, the coach, the attitude and the performance of the German players are symptomatic of the state of the entire country.”

Klopp waiting in the wings?

The one figure that had already started to overshadow everything before Germany were eliminated is Klopp.

One slip of the tongue led to headlines at home. Before the opening game he and former Germany international Thomas Muller discussed their preferred line-ups and Klopp said that Nagelsmann would “still” decide over the personnel.

He later apologised for it, saying: “I will turn 59 the day after tomorrow and I’m still stupid.” And yet, one could get the impression that Klopp was there as a sort-of shadow minister, in position to replace the incumbent sooner rather than later.

Klopp joined Red Bull as “head of global soccer” in early 2025 and has been involved in crucial decisions at various Red Bull-owned or funded clubs, while rejecting approaches from teams like Real Madrid.

As the rumour goes, Klopp might be done with coaching in club football, but the national team may still intrigue him.

During his illustrious career, he saved Borussia Dortmund after the club had been on the verge of bankruptcy, and years later, he pulled Liverpool out of no man’s land in the Premier League standings. It might be time for him to save another team and write the final chapter of his coaching career.