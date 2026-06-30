MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Jun 30 – Cody Gakpo appeared to be in tears as he scored for the Netherlands only days after the loss of his unborn son.

The Liverpool forward, 27, scored the opening goal in the Netherlands’ last-32 tie against Morocco, which they went on to lose 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

His partner, model Noa van der Bij, announced the news on Saturday. The couple were expecting a second child together, with the baby due in October, but Gakpo opted to remain with the squad.

Gakpo was swarmed by his team-mates as he fell to his knees after scoring, with players surrounding him to provide support.

The Netherlands and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk embraced Gakpo as the players walked back to their own half.

On Saturday, Van der Bij posted a picture on social media of the couple holding hands over a blanket and knitted hat.

“With broken hearts, we share the devastating news that our baby boy passed away during pregnancy,” she wrote.

“Thank you for your love and support. Elijah Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our son.”

Gakpo started all of his country’s games at the World Cup, scoring three times in total, but was substituted in the 113th minute against Morocco and did not take part in the shootout.

IIssa Diop had levelled in stoppage time to force extra time before the north Africans went on to win the shootout.







































Emotional

Gakpo scores days after loss of unborn son

MEXICO

CITY, Mexico, Jun 30 – Cody Gakpo appeared to be in tears as he scored for the

Netherlands only days after the loss of his unborn son.

The

Liverpool forward, 27, scored the opening goal in the Netherlands’ last-32 tie

against Morocco, which they went on to lose 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1

draw after extra time.

His

partner, model Noa van der Bij, announced the news on Saturday. The couple were

expecting a second child together, with the baby due in October, but Gakpo

opted to remain with the squad.

Gakpo

was swarmed by his team-mates as he fell to his knees after scoring, with

players surrounding him to provide support.

The

Netherlands and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk embraced Gakpo as the players

walked back to their own half.

On

Saturday, Van der Bij posted a picture on social media of the couple holding

hands over a blanket and knitted hat.

“With

broken hearts, we share the devastating news that our baby boy passed away

during pregnancy,” she wrote.

“Thank

you for your love and support. Elijah Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our

son.”

Gakpo

started all of his country’s games at the World Cup, scoring three times in

total, but was substituted in the 113th minute against Morocco and did not take

part in the shootout.

IIssa

Diop had levelled in stoppage time to force extra time before the north

Africans went on to win the shootout.