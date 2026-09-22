Dubai Ruler’s brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum dies at 76

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates Sep 22 — Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the younger brother of Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has died at the age of 76.

The Dubai Ruler’s Court announced his death on Monday, September 21, 2026, and declared 10 days of official mourning across the emirate. Flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the mourning period.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Ahmed was a prominent member of Dubai’s ruling Al Maktoum family and served in several military, security, business and sporting roles during his public life.

Born in 1950, Sheikh Ahmed received military training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom before serving in Dubai’s military and security establishments.

He later served as Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security. He was also associated with Dubai’s wider security and public-service institutions.

His public roles extended beyond security. Sheikh Ahmed served as Group Chairman of A.R.M. Holding and Dubai Real Estate Centre, and was chairman of UAE Pro League club Al Wasl FC. He also served as second deputy ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Ahmed was closely associated with horse racing and football in Dubai.

He was involved in the development of Jebel Ali Racecourse and served as chairman of Al Wasl, one of the emirate’s prominent football clubs.

His tenure at Al Wasl included the club’s 2006/07 UAE League championship-winning season.

The Dubai Ruler’s Court announced the official mourning period effective Monday, with flags to remain at half-mast for 10 days.

The announcement prompted condolences from UAE leaders and officials, who expressed sympathy to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Al Maktoum family.

Funeral arrangements were subsequently announced, with funeral prayers scheduled at Za’abeel Grand Mosque in Dubai.

Sheikh Ahmed’s death comes as Dubai mourns a member of the ruling family who played roles across the emirate’s military, security, business and sporting sectors.