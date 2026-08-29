DIG Lagat leads fundraising drive to rebuild Utumishi Girls after deadly fire

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29- Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat has led a fundraising drive at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, aimed at supporting the reconstruction of the school following the deadly dormitory fire that claimed the lives of 16 students.

Lagat, who arrived at the academy on Saturday for the fundraising event, is seeking to rally support for the rebuilding of the institution, which serves a significant number of children from police families.

The fundraising comes three months after the May 28, 2026 tragedy in which a fire swept through a dormitory at the school shortly after midnight, killing 16 girls and injuring scores of others.

The fire affected a dormitory housing about 220 students, with reports indicating that some students were forced to jump from windows as they attempted to escape the flames. At least 79 students were injured in the incident.

The tragedy triggered a major national debate on safety in boarding schools, particularly concerns over overcrowding, emergency exits and preparedness for fires.

Investigations also raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the blaze, with authorities examining CCTV footage and interviewing students, teachers and other witnesses. The Education Ministry subsequently said that one of the dormitory’s exit doors had been locked, contrary to prescribed safety requirements. The school’s board was dissolved, while the principal was set to face disciplinary action.

The tragedy also moved into the criminal justice system, with several students arrested as investigators pursued an arson theory.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations initially arrested eight students in connection with the fire, while a ninth was later taken into custody as investigations continued. The Director of Public Prosecutions subsequently approved murder charges arising from the deaths.

Eight of the students were eventually charged with 16 counts of murder each over the deaths of their classmates. The minors, aged between 15 and 18, appeared before the High Court in Kibera on July 1 and pleaded not guilty. They had earlier been held at a children’s home during investigations and subjected to psychological and psychiatric assessments.

The prosecution had opposed their release on bail, citing the seriousness of the charges and concerns over the safety and welfare of the accused minors. The court directed that the proceedings be conducted in a child-sensitive and trauma-informed manner.

The criminal proceedings have added another dimension to a tragedy that left families grappling with the loss of their daughters. By June, families were still conducting final burials for some of the 16 victims, underlining the prolonged impact of the disaster.

The fire also came amid a wider wave of unrest and school fires across the country. Following the Utumishi tragedy, more than 200 senior schools were temporarily closed amid student unrest, according to Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba.

The rebuilding campaign led by Lagat therefore comes as authorities and the school community seek to restore the institution while addressing the safety concerns exposed by the tragedy.

The reconstruction effort also carries particular significance given the institution’s links to the police community. The school has traditionally served children of police officers and is managed and sponsored by the police.