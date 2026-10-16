Basketball programme reaches more than 103,000 children in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 16 – A basketball programme run by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Group and NBA Africa has reached 103,340 children in 128 schools across four counties since its launch.

The programme, known as Basketball Experience, uses sport to teach children aged 8 to 18 life skills such as teamwork, discipline, resilience and leadership. It operates in Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu and Kajiado counties.

The programme held its third annual finals at the Kenya Academy Sports Court in Kasarani, Nairobi, bringing together young players, teachers and development partners to showcase their skills.

Funded by AFD, the initiative is implemented by Expertise France in partnership with the Kenya Red Cross and uses the Jr. NBA curriculum to train coaches in basketball techniques.It also includes children with hearing, visual and physical impairments through adapted coaching and accessible activities designed to allow them to participate alongside their peers.

The finals followed a series of mini-tournaments held in July 2026 and marked the achievements of children who have taken part in the programme.French Ambassador to Kenya Wadid Benaabou, AFD Kenya Director Anne-Gaël Chapuis and NBA Africa Chief Executive Officer Claire Akamanzi were among those who attended the event.

The programme aims to expand access to sport while using basketball to build life skills and promote inclusion among young people.