Africa Blockchain Festival explores digital payments, AI and cybersecurity in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 16 – The Africa Blockchain Festival has brought together technology companies, investors and policymakers in Nairobi to discuss the use of blockchain, artificial intelligence and digital payments in African markets.

The second day of the festival, held at Sarit Expo Centre, featured discussions on cryptocurrency, cross-border payments, stablecoins, digital identity and the regulation of emerging technologies.

Passpoint Chief Executive Officer Kelechi Uchegbulem spoke about cross-border payments, which remain a challenge for businesses operating across African markets.

The discussions focused on how payment technologies could improve the movement of money between countries.

The festival also examined the use of stablecoins in payroll, commerce and international transactions, alongside the challenges cryptocurrency exchanges face in improving liquidity and access to digital financial services.

Inkryptus, the festival’s title sponsor, presented on cryptocurrency adoption and held a workshop to introduce participants to digital assets and their uses.

Artificial intelligence and data protection were also on the agenda, with sessions examining how governments and businesses can regulate AI and blockchain while protecting consumers and complying with data laws.

The event further explored opportunities in Africa’s creator economy, including how digital content creators can earn income and retain ownership of their work.Africa Blockchain Festival organiser Olubunmi Fabwano said the event was intended to connect technology developers with businesses and investors to help turn ideas into practical solutions.

The festival will continue to bring together participants from across the technology sector to discuss digital finance, AI governance and the development of Africa’s digital economy.