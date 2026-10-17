Arati targets Onyonka, Woman Rep and ‘hostile’ MCAs ahead of 2027 polls

KISII, Kenya, Oct 17 — Kisii Governor Simba Arati has stepped up his political offensive against Senator Richard Onyonka, Woman Representative Doris Aburi and MCAs he accuses of undermining his administration, declaring that the county needs new leaders in the 2027 General Election.

Arati said Kisii residents should elect a new senator, woman representative and Members of County Assembly (MCAs), accusing the incumbents of prioritising political battles over development.

“We are going to vote in a new Senator, a new Woman Rep and new MCAs. We need leaders who are development oriented and not those who spend all their time fighting the governor in office. Kisii people want development, not endless fights,” Arati said.

Speaking at Kisii Agricultural Training Centre, the governor said his political team would agree on candidates to support across elective positions when the time comes, signalling plans to build a unified political front ahead of the 2027 elections.

“When that time comes, we will plan on who to walk with from MCA to MP to Senator and Woman Rep. We want a team that has one agenda, to develop Kisii County. We cannot move forward when others are pulling us behind,” he said.

Arati argued that opposition to his administration undermined residents’ interests, citing ongoing efforts to deliver roads, markets and health services.

He maintained that his immediate focus remained on service delivery but warned that political alignments would become unavoidable as the next election approaches.

“For now I am focused on delivering to the people, but politics is coming. And when it comes, we must make the right decisions as a community,” he said.

The remarks point to a deepening rift between Arati and Onyonka and Aburi, who fell out with the governor shortly after the 2022 General Election.

The senator and woman representative have accused Arati of running a one-man-show administration, while the governor has accused them of undermining his government and failing to support his development agenda.

The differences have spilled into public exchanges, with the leaders taking opposing positions on the county’s political direction and development priorities.