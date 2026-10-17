EACC, UNODC step up cross-border fight against corruption



NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is seeking stronger regional cooperation to tackle cross-border corruption and economic crime following high-level talks with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Vienna, Austria.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud met UNODC Executive Director Dr. Monica Juma on October 16 to discuss ways to strengthen law enforcement capacity, expand the use of forensic technology and improve mutual legal assistance across Eastern Africa.

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in investigating corruption cases that extend beyond national borders, where effective evidence-sharing and collaboration between law enforcement agencies are critical to holding offenders accountable.

“These areas are central to addressing the cross-border nature of corruption and safeguarding public resources,” EACC said.

Mohamud acknowledged UNODC’s continued support to the commission through the Programme for Legal Empowerment and Aid Delivery in Kenya (PLEAD) and the UNODC Africa Hub based in Nairobi, highlighting the importance of sustained technical assistance and joint capacity-building initiatives.

He also briefed Juma on the establishment of the Africa Anti-Corruption Studies and Research Centre (CEREAC) in Nairobi and sought UNODC’s support for its work in anti-corruption research, policy development and capacity building.

The proposed collaboration is expected to draw on UNODC’s international expertise and anti-corruption tools to strengthen institutional capacity and improve responses to corruption and economic crime across the region.

The engagement underscores the importance of partnerships between national anti-corruption agencies and international institutions in addressing financial misconduct that can involvemultiple jurisdictions.

EACC said it remained committed to strategic partnerships aimed at promoting accountability, protecting public resources and upholding the rule of law.