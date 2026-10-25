About to get hotter? ‘Man on fire’ Alpha Onyango tipped to get better for Gor

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 25, 2026 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor reveals there is more to come from midfielder Chris Alpha Onyango, who has so far scored three goals in three games in the 2026/27 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

The Ghanaian said their former Kakamega High School captain has barely scratched the surface of his potential to lead K’Ogalo to another league title.

“Yes, Alpha is on fire and we are very glad to have him, to even be in this form. I don’t think he’s done yet. He will improve every now and then,” Akonnor said.

Onyango continued his scintillating start to the new season with the winner against Bandari in the 68th minute at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday evening.

The record league champions had tried to breach the dockers’ defence on numerous occasions to no avail before they were duly rewarded midway through the second half.

Ghanaian import Ebenezer Assifuah outmuscled Bandari’s Brian Odera on the left flank, barging him off the ball before cutting back to Onyango whose first-time shot rattled the back of the net — past the flailing arms of Joseph Ochuka.

Onyango was also on the mark in the opening league tie against Murang’a Seal on October 13, scoring a freekick as Gor won 4-2.

Last weekend, at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay, he also came good against APS Bomet, firing a low raspy shot in the dying minutes as Gor won 1-0.

His blazing run notwithstanding, Akonnor insisted that the whole team deserve credit for the perfect start to the season — noting that every player is hungry to make an impact when given the chance to do so.

“I think the team showed a lot of character. We are very fortunate to have players who can come from the bench and do what is needed. They showed it last week, this week too, they showed it. The likes of Machaka (Enock) and the rest are doing very well. And those who haven’t even had a chance to come, we believe that when they get a chance to come in, they will do well,” the former Ghana national team boss observed.

He also exalted the level of calmness and patience exhibited by his charges, especially when seeking a breakthrough in the offense.

“We’re showing good character in terms of, you know, sometimes when you want to win, you’re trying, you’re pushing and you are not able to get it. You can be frustrated, but we keep our calmness and we keep on going…believing that we have a chance to score, and that’s what they did,” Akonnor said.

K’Ogalo will be hoping to maintain their 100 per cent record when they travel to Kakamega for their next tie, against Kakamega Homeboyz on Wednesday (October 28).



