What Kenya can teach the world about cost-effective digital education

By Fredrick Seda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – There is a question I increasingly find myself asking when I walk into a Kenyan classroom: must transforming education always mean spending more?

For decades, the global conversation about education technology has been seen through the high-income country lens: expensive devices, sophisticated laboratories, high-speed connectivity and ambitious digital infrastructure projects. These investments have their place, and of course are shiny, interesting and futuristic. But are they always needed to create impact for the learners who should be positively impacted by the means of technology? Much of Africa, including Kenya, the more important question is not whether we can afford the most advanced technology. It is whether we can use the technology we can afford to help every child learn better.

I believe Kenya is beginning to demonstrate that we can.

The lesson emerging from our foundational learning work is simple:A traditional Kenyan classroom has remarkable strengths. A teacher knows the children sitting in front of them. They understand their personalities, their languages, their communities and, often, the circumstances affecting their learning. A teacher can see when a child is struggling, losing concentration or suddenly gaining confidence. No algorithm can replace that human relationship.

One teacher cannot always give 40 or 50 children 40 or 50 different learning experiences at the same time.A child who mastered pronunciation yesterday may be sitting through the same lesson as another child who still cannot confidently count.

A child who can read simple sentences may be waiting while another is still learning letter sounds.

This is where our old model begins to struggle and where technology can change the equation. At EIDU, we have been working on a model that puts digital learning tools in the hands of teachers and learners while keeping the teacher firmly in control of the classroom.

The traditional classroom also has limitations. One teacher may be responsible for dozens of learners with very different abilities. Some children may already be reading while others are still struggling to recognise letters. Some can count confidently while others have not yet mastered basic number concepts. Teaching everybody at the same pace inevitably leaves some children behind.

At EIDU, our approach has been to put technology alongside the teacher, not above the teacher. The platform provides personalised learning activities, interactive exercises, assessments and data that help teachers understand where individual learners are in their learning journey. Teachers can access structured, curriculum-aligned resources and use classroom data to inform their teaching. The difference is what counts.

Imagine a teacher who no longer has to guess which learners have mastered basic arithmetic, who is struggling with letter sounds or who needs additional practice. Imagine having evidence from classroom activities that can help shape the next lesson. That is not technology teaching instead of the teacher. It is technology giving the teacher better eyes and better tools.

Kenya’s opportunity is particularly significant because our education system does not need to choose between traditional pedagogy and digital innovation. We can combine the best of both.

A child can still learn through songs, storytelling, play, handwriting, conversation and physical interaction. A teacher can still use the chalkboard and printed materials. But a digital platform can provide additional practice, personalised exercises and immediate feedback. It can help identify learning gaps earlier and support teachers in responding to them.

This hybrid model is particularly important in foundational learning, because literacy and numeracy are the building blocks upon which everything else rests.

Kenya’s own education strategy recognises the importance of strengthening foundational learning in the early years, including teacher capacity in curriculum implementation, assessment and digital literacy.The real opportunity now is to turn that policy ambition into scalable classroom practice.

I believe this is where Kenya has something important to teach the world: cost-effectiveness can be an innovation strategy.

We should stop thinking that digital transformation requires putting a computer in the hands of every learner from day one. In some contexts, even a low-cost device shared within a classroom can become a powerful instructional tool. EIDU’s model has demonstrated that the technology can operate with very limited physical resources and can work within existing education structures rather than requiring governments to build entirely new systems.

That matters enormously in Africa, where education budgets must stretch across millions of children.The question should therefore not simply be: How much does this technology cost?It should be: How much additional learning do we generate for every shilling invested?

That is the metric that could change the global education conversation.

Our experience in Kenya is encouraging. EIDU currently works with government partners across 32 counties, supporting hundreds of thousands of learners and teachers. An independent randomised controlled trial in Murang’a found significant improvements in learning, demonstrating that technology-supported foundational learning can produce measurable results in ordinary public-school environments. However, scale alone is not success.

The real test is whether a child in a public school in Murang’a, Bungoma, Nakuru or another county can acquire the foundational skills needed to compete confidently in an increasingly global economy. This is the reason why data matters.Digital learning platforms can generate information about learner progress much faster than traditional assessment systems alone. When that information is used responsibly, teachers, education officers and policymakers can move from asking, “How many children are in school?” to the more important question, “How many children are actually learning?” EIDU’s platform uses frequent assessments and learning data to help personalise learning and support continuous improvement.

That shift—from enrollment to learning—is one of the most important transformations Kenya can make. A digital device alone cannot inspire a frightened child. An algorithm cannot replace compassion. Artificial intelligence cannot substitute for a teacher who understands the child sitting before them. Digital tools can recommend, analyse, personalise and support, but education remains fundamentally human.

Our ambition should therefore not be to create digital classrooms devoid of teachers. It should be to create better-equipped teachers and more empowered learners.That is also how Kenya can leapfrog.

Leapfrogging does not mean copying wealthy countries and attempting to reproduce their education infrastructure at enormous cost. It means identifying the problem, using evidence, adapting solutions to our context and moving faster.

Kenya has already shown the world that mobile technology, digital payments and innovation can scale in ways that traditional systems once considered impossible. We now have an opportunity to apply the same imagination to learning.If we can combine the wisdom of our teachers, the strengths of traditional pedagogy, the personalisation of digital platforms, responsible use of AI, real-time learning data and disciplined attention to cost, we can build an education system that is not merely technologically modern but genuinely effective.

In the years to come, our greatest export may not be a piece of software or a device. It may be the lesson that world-class education does not have to mean world-class expenditure.

If we get this right, a child learning to read and count in a Kenyan classroom today will not simply be prepared for the next grade. They will be prepared for a global future. And that, ultimately, is what education technology should be about.

The writer is Managing Director at EIDU Kenya. [email protected]