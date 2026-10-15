Natembeya, Orengo Demands Answers From IG Over Security Withdrawal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and Siaya Governor James Orengo are demanding explanations from the Inspector General of Police over the repeated withdrawal of their security details.

Addressing a press conference at his office, Natembeya said the National Police Service had directed officers attached to his security detail to report immediately to their respective stations or headquarters.

“I am particularly concerned that this is happening for the second time. I therefore call upon the Inspector-General of the National Police Service to provide a formal explanation of the reasons for this decision and to clarify whether the applicable security procedures have been followed,” he said.

Natembeya questioned the repeated withdrawal of his security personnel, seeking clarification on the legal and administrative grounds for the decision.

The former Regional Commissioner cited constitutional safeguards and a High Court ruling involving five governors, insisting that the withdrawal of his security detail required an explanation from the police leadership.

“The High Court on 3 June 2025 held that withdrawing security without prior written notice, an opportunity to be heard and written reasons violated Article 47 of the Constitution. The relevant authorities should take due account of that judicial pronouncement and the applicable law,” he said.

Orengo, on his part, dismissed the latest withdrawal of his security detail, declaring that he remained unbowed.

The Siaya Governor has previously accused successive governments of using the withdrawal of security personnel to intimidate leaders who speak out against what he considers oppressive practices.

“Today, the government withdrew my security for the nth time. I remain unbowed,” Orengo said, adding, “WANTAM!”

The standoff between Natembeya and the Interior Ministry comes amid tensions over President William Ruto’s planned launch of the Masinde Muliro Market and the new Trans Nzoia County headquarters.

Natembeya has threatened to move to court to block the President from officially opening the projects, insisting they were built entirely using county funds.

“I built the new county assembly offices worth KSh500 million using Trans Nzoia’s money. There is not a single cent from Ruto in that project,” he said.

“Come and open it. After all, I have built it for you. However, when you leave, I will remove the plate bearing your name and replace it with mine,” the governor added.