Oburu breaks silence on health, hits out at rumour-mongers

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 15 – ODM party leader Oburu Odinga has hit back at those who speculated about his health and whereabouts during his prolonged absence from public life, insisting that he was entitled to keep his medical condition private.

Making his first public appearance in a long time while speaking from hospital on Thursday evening, the Siaya Senator expressed disappointment with those who had questioned his absence, accusing some of making sarcastic remarks about his illness.

Oburu said his condition was not unusual and did not warrant the speculation that had surrounded his whereabouts.

“I’ve been sick like any other Kenyan can be sick, and like any other human being can be sick,” he said.

He also had a message for those he accused of being happy about his illness, asking God to help them.

“And even those who are saying, who are happy that I’m sick, those who are sarcastic about it, may the Lord help them. May the Lord help them,” he said.

The ODM leader maintained that his decision to stay away from public engagements while unwell did not mean he was required to explain his medical condition to the public.

“Sickness is not public. I have no obligation whatsoever to announce my sickness. Nobody has an obligation to announce or make public their illness,” he stated.

Oburu directly addressed the rumours surrounding his prolonged absence, assuring the public that he was alive and on the road to recovery, although he was yet to regain full health.

“Those spreading rumours about me, here I am!” he declared.

He added: “So, if I did not make public my illness, or it was not known to some people where I was, they should know here I am, and I’m in one piece. And I’m not quite well, but I think I’m on the way there.”

His remarks followed an extended period away from the public political scene, during which his absence fuelled questions about his health and whereabouts.

Oburu marked his birthday on October 15 as he continued his recovery, using his hospital appearance to address the speculation while maintaining that his health was a private matter.