ODM, govt dismiss Oburu health reports as aides confirm ICU admission

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 6 – ODM leaders and government officials have moved to dismiss reports circulating on social media about the health of party leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga, saying he is recovering steadily even as his close aides confirmed that he has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Nairobi Hospital

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga said she visited the 83-year-old senator on Tuesday evening and found him in good spirits.

“My PL Dr Oburu is recovering steadily. I was with him this evening and he is in high spirits. We continue to pray for his full recovery,” Wanga said.

However, two close aides confirmed that Oburu had been moved to the ICU, while declining to disclose details of his condition or when the transfer took place.

The confirmation came as senior ODM and government figures sought to counter what they described as false reports about the veteran politician’s health.

Oburu’s son, Jaoko Oburu Odinga, criticised blogger Maverick Aoko over reports concerning his father’s condition.

“This is very careless of you Maverick Aoko,” Jaoko said.

Jaoko, who serves as Special Adviser on Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Livelihoods in the Executive Office of President, was appointed to the position in April 2025.

Government communications strategist Dennis Itumbi also urged the public to disregard the reports.

“Not everyone with a social media account deserves your attention. Ignore the fake news. Starve such purveyors of fiction,” Itumbi said.

Oburu was admitted to Nairobi Hospital on Saturday after recently returning from the United Kingdom, where he had travelled for a medical assessment.

He returned to Kenya on September 26 after nearly three weeks abroad.

The Senator had previously spent time at Nairobi Hospital in September before travelling to the UK.

At the time, he said the trip was undertaken on the advice of his doctors for a comprehensive health assessment, rest and recuperation.

His latest admission was initially described by a source familiar with his treatment as a minor medical check-up after a slight drop in his blood pressure.

“He has been admitted in hospital for a small check-up. His pressure was a bit low but he’s improving,” the source said.

The ICU admission comes hours after ODM communications director Philip Etale said Oburu was stable and had gone to hospital for a routine medical check-up.

Etale said he had spoken to the senator and dismissed reports that he had been admitted in critical condition.

Oburu’s health has attracted renewed public attention following a period of limited public activity.

In August, he was briefly admitted to Nairobi Hospital, with a doctor quoted at the time as saying there was “nothing major” about his condition, while noting that his blood sugar had dropped slightly.

Despite his reduced physical presence, Oburu has remained involved in political affairs.

On September 29, he backed the proposed Sh2.2 trillion Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery project in Lamu, describing it as an opportunity for industrialisation, job creation and economic transformation.

His latest hospitalisation comes as preparations continue for activities commemorating the legacy of his late younger brother and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.