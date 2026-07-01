U.S. Marks 250 Years of Independence with Grand Celebration in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – The United States marked the 250th anniversary of its independence in Nairobi on Tuesday with an evening of pomp, pageantry and diplomacy, celebrating a milestone in American history while reaffirming its deepening partnership with Kenya through shared democratic values, innovation and trade.

Hosted by the U.S. Embassy, the glittering reception drew senior Kenyan government officials, diplomats, business leaders, development partners and members of the diplomatic corps under the theme “Innovation, Partnership and Possibility.”

The celebrations blended American tradition with Kenyan hospitality, transforming the embassy grounds into a vibrant showcase of culture, innovation and friendship.

Draped in the iconic red, white and blue, the venue buzzed with excitement as guests mingled over American-inspired cuisine and refreshments while touring exhibition booths hosted by leading U.S. companies operating in Kenya.

The evening opened with stirring renditions of the Kenyan and American national anthems before a lively jazz performance by a visiting band set a celebratory tone.

The festivities culminated in the ceremonial cutting of a commemorative cake, marking 250 years since the United States declared its independence.

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns said the occasion was not only a celebration of America’s historic journey but also a reflection of the enduring partnership between the United States and Kenya.

“We’re celebrating more than America’s 250th anniversary. Our theme tonight is celebrating the spirit of innovation, partnership and possibility that connects the United States and Kenya,” Burns said.

She said the relationship between the two countries continues to be anchored on shared democratic values, including freedom of worship, freedom of expression and press freedom, while increasingly being driven by innovation, entrepreneurship and private sector investment.

Burns described Kenya as one of Africa’s foremost innovation hubs, crediting the country’s pioneering role in digital finance through M-Pesa and its growing leadership in artificial intelligence, financial technology, agriculture, healthcare and clean energy.

“The future for not just the continent but the globe is being built here,” she said, noting that major American companies, including Google, Microsoft, Cisco, Meta, IBM, Oracle and Amazon, continue to expand their footprint in Kenya.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi congratulated the American people on the historic milestone and reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the United States.

He said the partnership continues to thrive on shared principles of democratic governance, the rule of law, respect for human rights, security cooperation, healthcare and trade.

Mudavadi also welcomed the United States’ evolving engagement with Africa under President Donald Trump’s administration, saying Kenya supports Washington’s shift towards commercial diplomacy centred on trade, investment and mutually beneficial partnerships.

“It is encouraging that the United States is redefining its commercial diplomacy with Africa from one based on aid and dependency to one anchored in trade, investment and mutually beneficial partnerships,” he said.

He added that Kenya is looking forward to concluding negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement with the United States while expanding cooperation in manufacturing, digital technology, energy, security and research.

The celebrations were held ahead of the official July 4 Independence Day, which commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, when the thirteen American colonies declared their independence from British rule.

This year’s celebrations are especially significant as they mark the United States’ 250th anniversary, a milestone being commemorated across America and at U.S. diplomatic missions around the world.