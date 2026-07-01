Tasty ties incoming as 7s season kicks off with MET 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 1, 2026 – The Sevens season kicks off this Saturday with the KCB Met 7s at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka.

Speaking ahead of the D-Day, KCB Rugby Club Vice Chairperson Brian Mwita said the tournament offers a chance to prepare for the upcoming National Sevens Circuit (NSC), much as it helps grow the game.

“The KCB MET 7s represents our commitment to the growth of rugby in Kenya by creating opportunities for players across all levels to compete on one platform. As a club, we are excited to once again support this initiative while using it to sharpen our squad ahead of what promises to be a highly competitive National Sevens Circuit,” Mwita said.

Speaking at the same time, tournament director Collins Nabiswa rallied rugby lovers to throng the stands and sample the best that the different teams have to offer on the pitch.

“Our vision has always been to create a sustainable pathway where young players can compete alongside established talent and gain the experience needed to progress to higher levels of the game. The partnership with KCB Rugby Club has significantly enhanced the tournament’s impact, allowing us to deliver an event that not only entertains but also contributes meaningfully to the growth of rugby in Kenya. We expect an exciting tournament this weekend and welcome rugby fans to be part of the experience,” he said.

Hosts — and NSC defending champions — KCB Rugby will be bookmakers’ favourite to top and progress from Pool A, which also comprises Homeboyz RFC, Kabete Stallions and JKUAT Cougars.

Pool B features Daystar Falcons, Kenyatta University Blakblad, Makueni Ravens and USIU Eagles, whereas Pool C comprises Catholic University Monks, Zetech University Oaks, National Youth Service (NYS) and University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine.

Kenya Harlequin and Mwamba RFC lock horns in Pool D, in addition to facing Stingerz RFC and Northern Suburbs, their other opponents in the group.