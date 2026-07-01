Storm is over? FKF boss Hussein opens up on way forward after wrangles with his deputy

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 1, 2026 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed believes the worst is over as far as the recent wrangles bedeviling the governing body is concerned.

Following a meeting with a joint delegation from Fifa and Confederation of African Football (Caf) — meant to mediate between the warring parties in FKF — the president was oozing confidence that the journey to transforming Kenyan football is back on track.

“This was very critical in the sense that we needed to start moving with speed to implement some of the projects that we promised football stakeholders in our manifesto as we campaigned for these positions. This gives us an opportunity to now hit the ground running, to go back to the drawing board and to see how we can find solutions to our problems internally,” the supremo said.

The delegation consisted of Cecafa president Paulos Weldehaimanot, Fifa Regional Office lead Davis Ndayisenga, Mohamed Elshawarby (FIFA Member Associations Governance Services), Nadim Magdy (CAF Legal Counsel), and Ahmed Harraz (FIFA Team Lead, Member Associations Governance Services).

They met FKF top officials, including Hussein’s deputy — and newfound nemesis — MacDonald Mariga as well as members of the national executive committee (NEC), which has been divided down the middle, either in support of the president or his second in command.

Hussein revealed that the weightier issue of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) had a sobering effect on those in the room, prompting them to put aside their personal differences for the sake of a successful co-hosting of the tournament.

“I think generally all NEC members, together with the mission delegation headed by the Cecafa president from president of Eritrea, President Paulos, and the entire mission and delegation are unanimous on the fact that it is imperative NEC members together with the entire federation works in harmony to ensure that we deliver a memorable AFCON next year. Also, to deliver on our promise to Kenyans on football development agenda moving forward,” he said.

He further assuaged Kenyans’ fears that the tug-of-war in FKF will persist, adding that their differences are now water under the bridge.

“For me I want to inform all Kenyans that we had a very successful meeting and that we will work hand in hand to achieve the bigger agenda and the bigger objective for football and for all Kenyans,” Hussein said.

His sentiments will go a long way in restoring hope to many a football stakeholder who had been shuddering in anticipation of the worst following a full-blown war that erupted at Kandanda House in April.

A NEC meeting chaired by Mariga suspended Hussein over alleged complicity in the irregular awarding of an insurance tender worth Ksh 42.4 million to an unlicensed brokerage firm — Riskwell Insurance.

The tender was to offer services for last year’s African Nations Championships (CHAN) as far as insuring players and staff involved in the tournament.

Hussein’s suspension — or rather coup d’etat — sparked a vicious boardroom and courtroom battle as each faction sought to get the upper hand.

The world governing body, Fifa, were forced to step in, literally ordering the reinstatement of the president on the basis that the meeting that culminated in his suspension was illegally convened — in contravention of FKF’s constitution.

Following Tuesday’s meeting, only time will tell whether the ceasefire will calm the turbulent waters or is just a lull before a bigger storm on the horizon.