Starmer Bids Farewell as UK Prime Minister, Says ‘My Work Is Done’

LONDON, Jul 20 – Outgoing British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has declared “my work is done” as he delivered his final address outside 10 Downing Street before formally tendering his resignation to King Charles III.

Speaking to supporters gathered outside the Prime Minister’s residence, Starmer described serving as Britain’s leader as “the privilege of my life” and said he was leaving office proud of his government’s achievements.

“I go with good grace, I go with a smile and I go proud with everything we have achieved,” he said.

The outgoing premier said he believed the United Kingdom was stronger and fairer than it had been when he took office two years ago.

Starmer highlighted what he described as key achievements of his administration, including a stronger economy, improving public services, declining immigration, progress in reducing child poverty and restoring Britain’s standing on the international stage.

He also praised public servants, including members of the armed forces, healthcare workers and community volunteers, saying they embodied the country’s greatest strengths.

Following the address, Starmer travelled to Buckingham Palace to formally submit his resignation to King Charles III, paving the way for Andy Burnham to become Britain’s new Prime Minister.