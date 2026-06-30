Son Apologises For South Korea’s World Cup Exit

DALLAS, USA, Jun 30 – Captain Son Heung-min has apologised for South Korea’s early World Cup exit while asking for encouragement rather than criticism and saying he will “run to death” for the nation’s football fans.

South Korea won their opening game in Mexico but lost their next two matches to finish third in Group A.

A draw in their final group game would have been enough to qualify but they were beaten 1-0 by South Africa and finished outside the eight best third-placed teams.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward, who joined MLS side LA FC last August, was dropped from the starting line-up for that game.

South Korea’s 33-year-old talisman was brought on for the second half but his 2026 World Cup drought continued as he was unable to add to his 56 international goals.

Head coach Hong Myung-bo then resigned on Sunday and President Lee Jae Myung has called for an investigation into the team’s performance.

“I don’t know where to begin,” Son wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday., external “I can’t pretend [nothing happened], and I don’t want to escape reality.

“First of all, I would like to say sorry to all the Korean people and to the fans who love football.”

Son is the record appearance holder for the men’s team (147) and has played in four World Cups.

During that time, South Korea have reached the knockout stage once, losing 4-1 to Brazil in the round of 16 in 2022.

“It was a competition that was more important to me than anyone else, and the ‘child’s dream’ that I always talked about has collapsed,” he added.

“I’m indescribably hurt. It’s still not easy to accept this reality.

“I know so many things have been sacrificed for this stage. I also feel a lot of responsibility that I couldn’t repay the time, heart, and constant support and love that you sent.

“I will do my best in my position again to win the hearts of the Korean people and football fans. I will run to death to give you pleasure again.

“Lastly, I feel like asking the fans [for] one more favour in this situation. I’m sorry, but I beg you to send warm support and encouragement rather than criticising and hurting all the players.”