Sifuna to unveil new party in Oct as Linda Mwananchi eyes 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – The Linda Mwananchi movement is planning to unveil a political party in October, with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna expected to use the platform in his bid for the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

Linda Mwananchi deputy spokesperson Titus Makhanu said the movement was also considering forming a Linda Mwananchi coalition that would bring together political parties seeking to work under a common opposition platform.

Makhanu called on other opposition parties to join the proposed coalition as the movement prepares for the 2027 elections.

The planned party launch comes amid efforts by Sifuna and his allies to settle on a political vehicle after the movement encountered challenges over registration of the Linda Mwananchi name.

Recent reports have indicated that Sifuna is expected to unveil his political party in early October, although the exact party arrangements have been the subject of discussions within the movement.

Makhanu said the movement was exploring a coalition arrangement that would allow different political parties to retain their identities while working together under the broader Linda Mwananchi platform.

The proposed coalition would seek to bring together opposition parties ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The movement has described itself as a broad political platform and is urging other parties and leaders to consider joining its proposed coalition.

Sifuna has been positioned by Linda Mwananchi leaders as the movement’s presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

The move would give the Nairobi Senator a formal political vehicle through which to pursue his presidential ambitions.

The planned launch also comes as other leaders associated with Linda Mwananchi establish separate political vehicles. Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has said he will use The Mwananchi Party in his bid for Nairobi governor, while maintaining support for Sifuna’s presidential campaign.

Reports have also indicated that a coalition arrangement between the different parties could allow the leaders to continue working together despite using separate party vehicles.

The Linda Mwananchi camp has faced a dispute over the registration and use of its preferred political name.

In August, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal allowed Sifuna’s faction to reserve “The Mwananchi Party” pending determination of an appeal, while also issuing orders restricting the registration of Linda Mwananchi or similar names by another entity during the dispute.

Sifuna had previously said the movement’s immediate concern was protecting its political brand, rather than necessarily registering a party under the Linda Mwananchi name.

The push to settle on a political vehicle has also been influenced by electoral timelines, with political parties required to meet various statutory requirements ahead of the 2027 polls.

The movement is now expected to make its party arrangements public in October as it seeks to organise its presidential campaign and broader political coalition.