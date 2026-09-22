Mombasa human rights defender charged with trafficking, sexual offences against minors

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 22 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged a Mombasa-based human rights defender with trafficking two children for purposes of sexual exploitation, defilement and committing indecent acts with children.

Caleb Ngwena appeared before the Shanzu Law Courts and was charged before Resident Magistrate V.O. Odhiambo.

He faces two counts of trafficking in persons, contrary to Section 3(3) as read with Section 3(5) of the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Act, Cap. 61 of the Laws of Kenya.

According to the prosecution, Ngwena allegedly transferred two children aged 17 and 16 from Mombasa County to Kiambu County for purposes of sexual exploitation.

The alleged incident is said to have occurred on the night of August 25 and 26, 2026, at Kiembeni Village in Kisauni Sub-County, Mombasa County.

The accused also faces a separate charge of defilement contrary to Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(4) of the Sexual Offences Act.

The prosecution alleges that the offence was committed on August 26, 2026, in Kiambu County.

Ngwena has further been charged with two counts of committing an indecent act with a child, contrary to Section 11(1) of the Sexual Offences Act.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Through his lawyers, Ngwena applied to be released on reasonable bond terms.

The prosecution, led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Keya Ombele and Prosecution Counsel Orina Sagini, urged the court to consider the seriousness of the charges when determining the bond application.

The court subsequently granted Ngwena bond of Sh800,000 with one surety.

It also provided an alternative of Sh500,000 cash bail with one contact person.

The case will be mentioned on October 1, 2026, for pre-trial directions and fixing of hearing dates.

The charges remain allegations, and the accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.