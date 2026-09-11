Police Probe Death of Herdsman as Crowd Blocks Body Retrieval in Migori

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Police in Kuria West, Migori County, have launched investigations into the death of a 28-year-old herdsman whose body was found beside the Renyamabairege River.

The body of Thomas Weisiko Sando, a resident of the area, was discovered on Wednesday evening, with police responding to a report made by a resident and the assistant chief of Ikerege Sub-location.

Officers from Kehancha Police Station and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kuria West visited the scene and documented the body as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death began.

According to the police report, the incident followed a dispute over a herd of cattle that had allegedly entered a farm belonging to Mwikwabe Nyangi Nchama and destroyed maize crops.

Police said the matter was reported to the assistant chief before officers from Masaba Police Station were called to the farm. The officers drove 14 cattle to the police post following the reported crop destruction.

The police report said the herd was allegedly linked to the deceased, whose death was subsequently reported.

However, tensions escalated after an estimated 200 people reportedly gathered at the scene, some armed with bows and poisoned arrows, machetes and other crude weapons.

Police said the crowd blocked officers from retrieving the body, demanding that the entire herd be returned to the deceased’s family before the body could be taken away.

Officers, assisted by local National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), later reached an understanding with some members of the group and proceeded to Masaba Police Post to facilitate the handover of the cattle.

Upon arrival, however, the deceased’s family allegedly disputed the number of cattle held by police, claiming that the herd consisted of 20 cattle rather than 14.

The family reportedly demanded the return of the additional six cattle and declined to allow the body to be retrieved until the dispute was resolved.

Police said they made a tactical retreat after being outnumbered to allow for further dialogue and prevent the situation from escalating.

The scene was photographed and the body remained at the location pending further intervention and collection.

Police investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding Sando’s death and address the dispute over the cattle.