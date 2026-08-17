Orengo condemns ‘Cowardly’ attack on journalists in Homa Bay

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has condemned the attacks on journalists covering the Linda Mwananchi political tour in Homa Bay, describing the assault, theft of equipment and intimidation as a direct threat to media freedom and the public’s right to information.

Orengo said journalists from Royal Media Services, the Standard Group’s KTN, K24 of Mediamax Network and other media houses were attacked while covering the political activities in Homa Bay on Sunday.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly and targeted attack on journalists and media crews that were covering the Linda Mwananchi tour in Homa Bay County,” Orengo said.

“Journalists representing Royal Media Services, Standard Group (KTN), K24 (Mediamax), and other media houses were met with violence, crude weapons, theft of equipment, and intimidation simply for doing their constitutional duty.”

The attacks came as violence erupted in Homa Bay during the inaugural Linda Mwananchi tour of the county, led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and other opposition leaders.

The clashes disrupted political activities and left one person dead and 46 others injured, according to reports citing police and hospital officials.

The dead included a police officer and a Ugandan woman who was reportedly struck by a vehicle during the chaos.

The violence also spilled over to journalists, with several media workers reportedly assaulted as they attempted to document the unfolding events.

Two K24 journalists were attacked by men armed with crude weapons in Homa Bay town, with their press cards, driving licenses, cameras and other personal belongings reportedly taken. AFP journalists Fred Ooko and Brian Ongoro were also attacked while travelling from Kisumu to Homa Bay to cover the rally.

A Mediamax Network vehicle was also torched during the unrest, while a Royal Media Services vehicle was vandalized. Journalists from different media houses were among those injured as political clashes intensified.

The attacks came against a backdrop of escalating tension in the county, with groups of youths reportedly blocking roads with stones and lighting bonfires, disrupting movement into and out of Homa Bay town.

The unrest had started before the main rally, with a group of youths reportedly attacking Homa Bay Tourist Hotel on Saturday night, smashing windows, damaging property and stealing items.

The violence also affected members of the Linda Mwananchi convoy, with reports indicating that vehicles became trapped after encountering road barricades before being surrounded and attacked.

Political communication strategist Pauline Njoroge, who was part of the tour, said some members of the team and journalists sustained serious injuries during the attacks. Police said six vehicles were torched during the clashes.

The Kenya Editors Guild has separately condemned the assault of journalists covering the events, terming the incidents an attack on media freedom and the public’s right to information.

Orengo’s condemnation comes amid growing concern over political violence as parties and political formations begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The governor called for the protection of journalists regardless of the political side they are covering, stressing that media workers should be allowed to perform their duties without fear of assault or intimidation.

The attacks have also raised broader questions about the security of political gatherings and the ability of law enforcement agencies to protect participants, journalists and members of the public during increasingly competitive political activities.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission has condemned the violence, while leaders and civil society groups have called for investigations and prosecution of those responsible for attacks and destruction of property.

Orengo said the targeting of journalists was particularly troubling because their role is to document events and provide the public with information, rather than participate in political confrontations.

The incidents in Homa Bay have consequently turned the spotlight not only on political intolerance but also on the safety of journalists covering Kenya’s increasingly charged political environment ahead of the 2027 polls.

For media organisations, the attacks have reinforced concerns over the safety of reporters working in politically volatile areas, where journalists can quickly become targets as rival groups clash.

Orengo’s remarks add to growing calls for political actors to ensure that journalists can cover public events without being subjected to violence, intimidation or the loss of their equipment.