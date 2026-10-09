Kivwe-Kevote road project to open up Runyenjes for economic growth and development

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The ongoing upgrading of the Kivwe-Karingari-Kevote-Nduuri Road in Embu County is expected to open up an agriculture-rich region by improving connections between rural communities, markets and major trading centres.

The 27-kilometre project is fully funded by the Government of Kenya at an estimated cost of Sh1.5 billion and is being implemented under the supervision of the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA).

The project links several markets and trading centres in Runyenjes and Manyatta constituencies. Its first link starts at Kivwe Market, passes through Karingari and Kevote markets and terminates at Nduuri Market.

Construction began on April 2, 2026, after completion of the required tendering and legal processes,while actual tarmacking started recently, offering relief to residents who have long relied on the gravel road.

The existing road had frequently become muddy during rainy seasons and dusty during dry periods, making movement difficult for motorists, traders and residents.

Kennedy Munene, a resident of Makengi, said the poor road conditions had made it difficult to move goods from farms to the main road.

“Even when you had goods, reaching the tarmac was a major challenge. Now someone can come from home, get onto the tarmac and continue with their goods,” he said.

For farmers, the improved road is expected to strengthen the connection between production areas and markets. Residents grow crops including coffee and ‘nduma’, and say reliable road access will make it easier to take their produce to Embu town and other trading centres.

Eliud Nyagah Njue, a resident of Katuli North, noted that the project would directly benefit farming households. “As farmers, this road will help us a lot in taking our produce from these areas to the market,” Njue said.

Others in the region noted the project was a significant change for communities that had experienced poor road conditions for many years.

The road forms part of the Government’s broader Roads and Transport Expansion programme, which targets the tarmacking of 28,000 kilometres of roads and the dualisation of 2,500 kilometres of highways over a 10-year period.

For Runyenjes residents, the project is expected to have benefits beyond easier travel. By connecting farming areas to markets and strengthening links between trading centres, the upgraded road could support agricultural commerce, local businesses and employment.

Residents are now looking forward to completion of the remaining sections as construction progresses along the corridor.