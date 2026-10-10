Team Kenya wraps up Benguela shakedown ahead of Pan African Karting qualifying

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – Team Kenya has completed its shakedown sessions in Benguela ahead of Saturday’s official practice and qualifying for the Pan African Karting Championship.

The coastal Angolan city is hosting the continental showpiece this weekend, with drivers from 15 countries competing for honours.

Kenya is represented by Sean Njumbi in the Junior Rotax category, while Jesse Murithi and Myles Imbayi will compete in the Senior Max class.

Team Kenya delegation leader Norris Ongalo said the team arrived in Benguela at 2 a.m. following a 12-hour bus journey from Luanda and had quickly settled into the competition environment.

Karting Team Kenya

“The people are friendly, and the fact that the team met competitors from 14 other countries made it easier to settle down. The host country and ASN, FADM, have been phenomenal,” Ongalo said.

“The only barrier has been language, with Angola being predominantly Portuguese-speaking and very few people speaking English. The team has made use of online translation tools to communicate. The weather is also good.”

Friday’s programme featured kart setup sessions in the morning before the afternoon shakedown.

Organisers Worx Motorsports provided identical karts to all drivers under an arrive-and-drive format, alongside full technical support to ensure a level playing field.

Ongalo said the Kenyan contingent was in good spirits and looking forward to Saturday’s programme, which will feature a more comprehensive official practice session in the morning before qualifying later in the afternoon.