Kenya woos diplomats to back pharmaceutical manufacturing drive

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19 – Kenya is stepping up efforts to position itself as a regional pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, using diplomatic engagement to attract investment and partnerships aimed at reducing the country’s heavy dependence on imported medicines.

The push was on display after ambassadors and high commissioners from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Rwanda, Somalia and Sri Lanka toured Square Pharmaceuticals Kenya EPZ’s manufacturing facility in Athi River, where discussions centered on pharmaceutical investment, technology transfer, healthcare collaboration and regional trade.

The visit comes as Kenya seeks to expand local pharmaceutical production, with more than 80 percent of medicines consumed in the country currently imported.

Square Pharmaceuticals said its Athi River facility, developed through an investment of more than $75 million, is among the largest pharmaceutical manufacturing plants in East and Central Africa.

Since commencing commercial production in December 2022, the plant has been producing medicines for Kenya and export markets while meeting international Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

The facility has an annual production capacity exceeding 2 billion tablets, capsules and sachets, manufacturing medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, psychiatry, pain management and other chronic and acute illnesses.

The company said expanding local manufacturing is critical to improving medicine security, lowering import dependence and ensuring a stable supply of affordable medicines.

“Kenya possesses the potential to become a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing hub for Africa.”

“Through local production, technology transfer, skills development and strategic partnerships, we aim to contribute meaningfully towards reducing import dependence while ensuring affordable, quality medicines are accessible to millions of patients.”

Square Pharmaceuticals said it is drawing on Bangladesh’s experience in building a self-sufficient pharmaceutical industry to support Kenya’s ambitions of developing a resilient medicines manufacturing ecosystem that serves both domestic and regional markets.

The visiting diplomats praised the investment, saying it demonstrates Kenya’s growing industrial capabilities and strengthens access to quality healthcare.

The visit underscores Kenya’s broader strategy of leveraging foreign investment, technology transfer and regional partnerships to build a competitive pharmaceutical industry capable of reducing import dependence and serving the wider African market.