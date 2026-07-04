Kenya Sets July 7 Deadline for South Africa Evacuation Registration As Repatriation Nears End

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jul 4- The government has urged Kenyans in South Africa who still wish to be evacuated to register with the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria by Tuesday, July 7, ahead of the final government-sponsored repatriation flight scheduled for Thursday, July 9.

In a statement issued Friday, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, through the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, said the ongoing evacuation exercise is entering its final phase and only Kenyans who complete the registration, vetting and processing procedures will be eligible to board the last flight from Johannesburg.

“The evacuation exercise will conclude on Thursday, 9th July 2026, with the final repatriation flight scheduled to depart from Johannesburg on this date,” the Ministry said.

It directed all Kenyans seeking evacuation to register immediately with the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria and present themselves at the mission for vetting no later than July 7.

The Ministry also thanked the Kenyan community in South Africa, led by the Kenya Diaspora Association in South Africa (KEDASA), for maintaining calm and working closely with Kenyan consular officials and South African authorities throughout the evacuation exercise.

The appeal comes amid continued efforts by the government to bring home Kenyans affected by attacks and intimidation targeting foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, said at least 151 Kenyans have already been airlifted back to the country through an evacuation operation coordinated by the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria.

According to Mudavadi, three batches of evacuees—61, 26 and 17 people—arrived in Nairobi on June 30, followed by another group of 47 on July 1.

He added that more returnees were expected to arrive as the operation progressed.

He said the government has facilitated ground transportation within South Africa, arranged Kenya Airways flights, issued emergency travel documents and provided humanitarian assistance to affected citizens.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs disclosed that more than 200 Kenyans had sought refuge at the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria while awaiting evacuation.

The ministry, however, noted that those requesting evacuation represent only a small fraction of the estimated 27,000 Kenyans living and working in South Africa.

The government said it will continue monitoring the security situation and provide further updates as necessary.