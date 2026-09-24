Kenya, Anthropic sign framework for responsible AI cooperation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 — Kenya and artificial intelligence company Anthropic have signed a Joint Declaration establishing a framework for cooperation on responsible artificial intelligence, research, innovation and the development of practical AI applications aligned with the country’s national priorities.

The agreement was signed in New York on September 22, 2026, on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr Abraham Korir Sing’Oei signed the declaration on behalf of the Kenyan Government, while Elizabeth Kelly, Anthropic’s Head of Beneficial Deployments, signed for the company.

Kenya’s Special Envoy on Technology Ambassador Philip Thigo and Anthropic Global Impact Lead Ambassador Courtney O’Donnell witnessed the signing.

The cooperation will cover AI skills and capacity building, research, responsible public-sector applications, AI safety and evaluation, and locally relevant AI use cases in education and health.

The agreement provides an umbrella framework from which individual ministries, departments and agencies can develop specific programmes and partnerships with Anthropic.

Thigo said the partnership would focus on building Kenya’s local capacity while ensuring the technology responds to the country’s needs.

“This partnership will empower Kenya to build local AI expertise, develop responsible technologies tailored to our needs, and ensure that advances in AI strengthen our institutions and drive inclusive growth,” Thigo said.

Data protection and sovereignty

The agreement places data protection and national laws at the centre of any future programmes involving government data.

It states that access to, processing or use of data under future programmes will be governed by Kenyan law, including applicable data-protection, cybersecurity and public-sector requirements.

The declaration further states that the cooperation does not affect Kenya’s authority over its public data or the obligation of government institutions to protect personal and sensitive information.

Thigo said the partnership would also support Kenya’s efforts to use AI while maintaining control over its data.

“By working with Anthropic, Kenya advances its vision to harness AI responsibly, promoting innovation that respects data sovereignty and addresses our unique social and development priorities,” he said.

The cooperation will be coordinated under the guidance of the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, in coordination with relevant government institutions.

Building local AI capacity

The framework recognises the need to strengthen African capacity to participate in the development, evaluation and governance of advanced AI systems.

This includes supporting local research and building technical and institutional capacity.

The agreement also says AI systems deployed in Kenya should reflect the country’s languages, institutions, development priorities and social context.

However, the declaration does not set out specific projects to be implemented immediately.

Instead, it provides a framework for the development of pilots, institutional partnerships, research initiatives and capacity-building programmes with relevant government institutions.

The next phase of the cooperation will therefore focus on translating the agreement into specific programmes and partnerships.

The partnership forms part of Kenya’s broader technology diplomacy efforts to build relationships with technology companies, research institutions and governments while strengthening the country’s ability to participate in the development and deployment of emerging technologies.

For Anthropic, the agreement provides a framework for working with Kenyan institutions.

For the Kenyan Government, the focus outlined in the declaration is on developing local skills and research capacity, exploring practical public-sector applications and ensuring that future use of AI operates within the country’s legal and data-governance framework.