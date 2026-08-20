IEBC targets 28.5 million voters, doubles diaspora voting countries

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20 – Kenya’s voter register could grow by more than six million people ahead of the 2027 General Election as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) targets approximately 28.5 million registered voters.

The Commission had 22.1 million registered voters during the 2022 General Election.

As of August 20, 2026, the Commission said 2,936,516 Kenyans had registered as voters since the launch of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise on September 29, 2025.

“The foundation of a credible election is a clean, accurate and verifiable register of voters,” IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon said.

IEBC said it is banking on the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise to significantly grow the number of Kenyans eligible to vote in the next election.

The Commission has urged eligible Kenyans to register, transfer their voting stations where necessary and update their details ahead of the polls.

The voter register will also undergo a forensic audit by an independent professional firm before being certified for use in the 2027 General Election.

“Through the use of biometric technology for voter registration and voter verification, we are strengthening the integrity of the register of voters,” the Commission said.

IEBC said the process would help voters inspect and verify their biometric data while also assisting in the removal of deceased persons and cases of double registration.

The Commission further said it will expand voter registration for Kenyans living outside the country from 12 to 26 countries.

The move is aimed at expanding the participation of eligible Kenyans in the diaspora in the country’s electoral process.

“The Commission is also expanding voter registration for citizens residing outside Kenya from 12 to 26 countries, advancing the progressive constitutional right of eligible Kenyans residing outside the country to participate in elections,” IEBC said.

IEBC said 2,936,516 Kenyans had registered as of August 20, 2026, under the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The Commission has urged Kenyans to take advantage of the ongoing registration process and verify their details, warning against misinformation as the country enters a crucial election period.

“The Commission urges the people of Kenya to register and verify their voter details, reject misinformation and exercise their democratic rights peacefully and responsibly,” IEBC said.