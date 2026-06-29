Gor chair Rachier responds to queries concerning club’s transfer plans for new season

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29, 2026 – Gor Mahia chair Ambrose Rachier says the technical bench will be given a free hand to identify and propose new players to sign ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Rachier has expressed trust in the Charles Akonnor-led technical bench, adding that the task of reinforcing the playing unit will be entirely left to them.

“You’ll be hearing comments about players not worth recruiting or another one being released unfairly. Those are not matters for us to decide because that is within the province of the technical bench. We will only act on the advice of our technical bench. The exercise is important to strengthen the capacity of our playing unit,” he said.

The FKF Premier League defending champions will be busy in the transfer market, to rejig the squad ahead of their return to the Caf Champions League.

K’Ogalo will also be defending their league title and aiming for the domestic cup title, the FKF Cup.

Even as focus remains on the strengthening the playing unit, the club could also be forced to look for another coach — if word in the grapevine is anything to go by.

Akonnor is reportedly the subject of interest elsewhere and could pack his bags for his next destination should the offers become too irresistible.

However, Rachier has dismissed speculation around the Ghanaian’s future.

“Questions have arisen as to who should be the proper coach…again, that is not for us. That is something to be looked at from a competent view,” the city lawyer said.

The 22-time league champions are expected to begin pre-season training in July as the powers that-be continue scouting the market for reinforcements.