Gachagua Challenges Ruto Ahead of State Address, Demands Answers on Security, Economy and Elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 30 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua mounted a scathing attack on President William Ruto just hours before the Head of State’s national address, urging him to confront what he described as the country’s most pressing challenges instead of unveiling new long-term development plans.

Speaking during a meeting with clergy at his Nyeri residence on Thursday, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader said Kenyans were expecting candid answers on insecurity, healthcare, education and governance, insisting that the President’s address should focus on accountability rather than future promises.

Gachagua claimed he had received information that President Ruto intended to launch a Vision 2060 development blueprint and appoint former President Uhuru Kenyatta to spearhead its implementation. He urged Kenyatta to reject any such role.

“I want to tell my elder brother Uhuru Kenyatta not to allow himself to be drawn into that arrangement,” Gachagua said.

He argued that the government should first account for its performance before introducing another long-term national development agenda.

“Before talking about the next several decades, Kenyans deserve to know what has been achieved over the past year. That is the conversation the country wants to have,” he said.

The former deputy president also turned his attention to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), alleging there were attempts to block the live transmission of election results. He maintained that transparency in the electoral process must be protected and called on the President to publicly commit to allowing the commission to broadcast results in real time.

Gachagua further accused the administration of failing to address concerns over alleged abductions and extrajudicial killings linked to Gen Z protests, claiming the country’s security situation had deteriorated significantly.

He challenged President Ruto to respond directly to the allegations during his national address and explain the government’s handling of recent demonstrations and policing operations.

The DCP leader also criticised members of the President’s inner circle, singling out Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, whom he accused of engaging in political confrontations instead of focusing on reforms in the healthcare sector.

According to Gachagua, the government should prioritise fixing challenges facing the Social Health Authority (SHA), improving public health services and resolving funding concerns affecting schools, colleges and universities.

He further urged President Ruto to shift attention away from political campaigns and concentrate on delivering on his administration’s promises during the remainder of his term.

Gachagua concluded by calling on the President to reassure Kenyans that he would respect the outcome of the next General Election, saying the country expected a firm commitment to a free, fair and transparent electoral process.