FPK party begins rebranding as Governor Dhadho Godhana weighs 2027 Options

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – The Federal Party of Kenya (FPK) has stepped up efforts to rebrand and restructure the party as its leader, Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana, weighs his political options ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Sources within the party said the National Executive Council (NEC) met this week to review proposals for a new party logo and symbol as part of preparations for an official relaunch.

The restructuring process extends beyond the party’s identity, with plans to overhaul its organisational structure, website, communication materials, colours, dress code, manuals and slogan.

The changes are part of a broader strategy to reposition FPK, strengthen its national profile and build a more formidable political vehicle ahead of the 2027 elections.

Godhana, who has largely kept his political ambitions under wraps, is facing growing pressure from party members and supporters in the Coast region to seek the presidency.

The governor has yet to formally declare whether he will make a bid for the presidency, even as discussions within the party intensify ahead of the planned relaunch.

Godhana acknowledged the growing calls for him to seek a place on the 2027 ballot, saying the pressure was coming both from FPK and political leaders and supporters in the Coast region.

“The FPK party and Coast region are pushing me to be on the ballot come 2027 or President William Ruto’s running mate,” Godhana said.

The remarks point to the increasingly fluid political calculations ahead of the next General Election, with parties and potential presidential contenders positioning themselves for possible alliances and new political formations.

Godhana has cultivated a reputation for a measured political style, with his allies portraying him as a leader who prefers to concentrate on delivering on his responsibilities rather than engaging in frequent political rhetoric.

His possible entry into the presidential race, or a potential role as a running mate, would add another dimension to the emerging contest, particularly as Coast leaders seek greater influence in the political realignment ahead of 2027.