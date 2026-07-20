Former Garissa Assembly Speaker Reports Missing Firearm in Nairobi, Police Launch Probe

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 20 – Police have launched investigations after a former Garissa County Assembly Speaker reported that his licensed firearm went missing following an encounter with two women in Nairobi’s central business district.

According to a police report filed at Central Police Station, the incident was reported in the early hours of Saturday by Mathew Loltome, who described himself as a businessman and former Speaker of the Garissa County Assembly.

The report states that Loltome had travelled to Nairobi three days earlier and met two women along Wabera Street on Friday night at around 11:00 p.m.

Police say the three later drove in his white Toyota Voxy along Tom Mboya Street, where Loltome reportedly alighted from the vehicle, leaving one woman seated in the front passenger seat while the other remained standing outside the open passenger door.

According to the police report, he exchanged contact information with one of the women before walking away, leaving the pair in the vehicle.

The report further indicates that Loltome later discovered that his Glock 19 pistol, which he says had been stored in the vehicle’s glove compartment throughout the day, was missing after the vehicle reached Dubois Road.

Police say he questioned one of the women, who allegedly informed him that the other woman had taken the firearm before leaving the scene.

The complainant later proceeded to Central Police Station accompanied by the woman he had questioned and formally reported the incident.

Police confirmed that one suspect is in custody and is being interrogated by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Central as investigations continue. Authorities have not announced any charges, and efforts to recover the missing firearm are ongoing.

Police have not released additional details regarding the whereabouts of the firearm or whether any other suspects are being sought.