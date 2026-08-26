Wetangula Attends Pope Leo XIV’s General Audience at Vatican

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has attended the General Audience at the Vatican presided over by Pope Leo XIV, describing the occasion as a moment of reflection, fellowship and goodwill.

Wetangula said the audience brought together faithful from across the world to receive the Pope’s message of peace, hope and service to humanity.

“I had the honour of attending the General Audience at the Vatican, presided over by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV,” Wetangula said.

He said the gathering offered an opportunity to reflect on values that unite people and nations, including peace, compassion, dignity and a shared commitment to building a better world.

“This was a moment of reflection, fellowship and goodwill as we joined faithful from across the world to hear the Holy Father’s message of peace, hope and service to humanity,” he said.

Wetangula said the occasion also provided an opportunity to strengthen bonds of fellowship and reaffirm the importance of solidarity among people and nations.

“The occasion offered an opportunity to reflect on the enduring values that unite humanity, including peace, compassion, dignity and a shared commitment to building a better world,” he said.

The Speaker reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening its engagement with the international community and fostering partnerships based on mutual respect, dialogue and shared values.

Wetangula attended the audience alongside Members of Parliament Peter Kaluma, John Bwire, Lydia Haika, Katana Kahindi and Paul Abuor.

The delegation also included Ambassador Rose Sumbeiywo, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Kenya to the Holy See in Rome, Italy.

Wetangula’s participation in the Vatican audience comes as Kenya continues to pursue international partnerships and diplomatic engagements anchored on dialogue, mutual respect and shared values.