Western, Rift Valley, Nairobi top list of 109 criminal gangs mapped ahead of 2027 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6— The government has identified 109 organised criminal gangs and groups operating across Kenya, warning that their growing involvement in violence and the use of organised youth groups for political intimidation could pose a serious security threat ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the number of groups identified by the government had risen from the 89 gangs declared illegal in 2016, as security agencies intensify efforts to dismantle criminal networks involved in violence, intimidation and extortion.

“Of serious concern is the use of organised youth groups for political intimidation, attacks and harassment,” Omollo said, warning that the trend risks undermining the rule of law and public confidence in governance and justice institutions.

The government said 38 of the 109 groups are in Western Kenya, 22 in the Rift Valley and 20 in Nairobi, with Nyanza accounting for 12, Coast 11, Eastern three, North-Eastern two and Central one.

The heightened focus comes as the country moves closer to the 2027 polls, with security agencies warning that criminal groups could be mobilised to intimidate political opponents, disrupt political activities or perpetrate violence.

Omollo said security agencies would remain alert to such attempts and take action against criminal conduct regardless of the political interests involved.

“Those who recruit, finance or direct such groups will be held to account alongside those who carry out the violence,” he said.



Between January 1 and August 31, 2026, security agencies arrested and arraigned 1,827 suspects over offences linked to goonism and organised criminal activity.

Trans Nzoia recorded the highest number of arrests at 491, while authorities secured 729 convictions during the period.

A further 716 cases remain before the courts, with the Rift Valley accounting for 36.5 per cent of the convictions.

Omollo said the government was shifting its approach from pursuing individual offenders to dismantling the wider networks that sustain organised crime.

The Interior Ministry said investigators are targeting gang leaders, recruiters and financiers while pursuing financial investigations to trace proceeds linked to extortion, robbery, illegal businesses and other organised criminal activity.

The government said the crackdown is being complicated by increasingly decentralised gang structures and the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, particularly in vulnerable border areas.

Security agencies are consequently strengthening multi-agency operations, community-based intelligence gathering and cooperation with neighbouring countries to address criminal networks operating across borders.

Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja has directed Regional Police Commanders to take firm and lawful action against criminal gangs and organised violence in their areas of command.

The government also warned that police officers found, through due process, to have facilitated criminal activity or failed to take appropriate action will face administrative or disciplinary measures.

But Omollo said enforcement alone would not be sufficient to dismantle organised criminality, particularly where young people are recruited through promises of quick money, coercion or lack of economic opportunities.

The government plans to combine enforcement with prevention, rehabilitation and reintegration programmes involving the Probation and Aftercare Service, Kenya Prisons Service, county governments, faith-based organisations and community leaders.

Young people are also being encouraged to take advantage of government programmes supporting employment, enterprise development and access to finance, including the NYOTA Programme and Hustler Fund.

The government has further urged parents, teachers, religious leaders and community leaders to help steer young people away from criminal groups and called on the public to report suspected criminal activity for action.