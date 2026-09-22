Uhuru convenes Jubilee meeting as Ukombozi Alliance takes shape

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 22 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta will convene a Jubilee Party meeting on Tuesday as the newly rebranded Ukombozi Alliance moves to organise its leadership and strategy ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The meeting comes just a day after opposition leaders announced the rebranding of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition to Ukombozi Alliance, as part of efforts to reorganise ahead of the next election.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the Jubilee meeting would make “necessary and important decisions” before communicating them to the wider Ukombozi Alliance.

“The coalition chair is the 4th President, Uhuru Kenyatta, and on Tuesday he is convening the Jubilee Party meeting to make necessary and important decisions and communicate to the Ukombozi Alliance so that we move together and in union,” Kalonzo said.

He added that arrangements would then be made for the formal handover of the Jubilee Party chairmanship.

Kalonzo announced the Ukombozi Alliance rebrand on Monday, saying the decision had been reached unanimously by the coalition’s leadership.

“After today, even this podium will change because the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has this day, September 21, 2026, unanimously agreed to rebrand and change the name to Ukombozi Alliance,” Kalonzo said.

“We want the country to note that we are on the move,” he added.

The new alliance is expected to bring together opposition parties and political leaders seeking to build a joint platform ahead of the 2027 elections.

The coalition has adopted the slogan “One Term, One Team, One Coalition” as it begins the process of restructuring its political machinery.

Uhuru’s role will be closely watched as Jubilee prepares to make decisions that could affect the party’s relationship with the wider opposition coalition.

The former President has remained influential in Jubilee’s affairs despite having left State House in 2022.

The meeting also comes against the backdrop of discussions over the delayed handover of the Jubilee Party chairmanship.

Uhuru’s office has previously indicated that he is willing to facilitate the transition in accordance with the party’s constitution and the law.