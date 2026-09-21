Suspected Al-Shabaab Militants Target KDF Teams in Lamu, Garissa, No Casualties Reported

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – Security teams are on high alert after suspected Al-Shabaab militants separately targeted Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) teams in Lamu and Garissa counties, with no casualties reported in either incident.

The two incidents occurred on Saturday along key security and infrastructure corridors, with the attackers using rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and rifle fire before fleeing following responses from Kenyan security personnel.

In Lamu County, an unknown number of suspected Al-Shabaab militants launched a brief probing attack on a KDF camp at Bodhei Junction in Lamu Central Sub-County.

According to a security incident report filed at Hindi Police Station, the attackers approached the camp from the eastern side at about 8am on Saturday, before firing two RPG rounds supported by rapid rifle fire.

The attack lasted approximately two minutes, according to the report.

KDF personnel responded and repulsed the attackers, who subsequently withdrew from the area.

No casualties or injuries were reported following the incident.

The brief attack was described as a probing incident, suggesting an attempt to test the security response around the military camp.

A separate incident was reported several hours later in Garissa County, where KDF officers providing security along the LAPSSET Corridor came under attack.

The incident occurred at around 3pm along the SAD road between KDF Unit 181 and Unit 165 in Bura East Sub-County.

According to the incident report, the officers were on routine security patrols when they were allegedly targeted by militia suspected to be members of Al-Shabaab.

The attackers reportedly used an RPG during the incident.

The KDF officers responded, prompting the suspected militants to flee towards Degwardey Village.

Support teams were subsequently mobilised to comb the area and pursue the attackers.

No casualties were reported among the security personnel.

The two incidents have prompted heightened vigilance along the affected areas as security agencies continue monitoring for possible militant activity.

The attacks targeted security personnel operating around strategic locations, including the KDF camp in Lamu and the LAPSSET Corridor in Garissa.

The reports did not indicate whether any suspects were arrested following the incidents.

Security agencies are expected to maintain patrols and surveillance in the affected areas as they work to establish the movements and intentions of the suspected militants.

The incidents underscore the security challenges faced by personnel operating along Kenya’s northern and coastal frontier, where Al-Shabaab has previously carried out attacks and attempted to target security installations and patrols.

For the latest incidents, however, no injuries or deaths were reported among the KDF personnel involved in either attack.