“Politics Must Be a Contest of Ideas, Not Violence,” Owalo says

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – Presidential hopeful Eliud Owalo has condemned rising incidents of political violence, intimidation and intolerance, warning that Kenya must reject a return to violent politics ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Owalo cited violence witnessed during the recent Ol Kalou by-election and reported attacks against opposition and political actors in Homa Bay County as worrying signs of a political culture that must be decisively rejected.

“Kenya cannot afford to return to an era where political differences are settled through violence, intimidation, threats, destruction of property or the mobilisation of gangs against political opponents,” Owalo said.

He said political competition should focus on ideas, policies and leadership rather than violence, while expressing concern over the recruitment of young people to perpetrate political attacks.

“It is particularly disheartening that young Kenyans, who should be at the forefront of building the country’s future, are sometimes recruited, mobilised and reportedly paid by political actors to perpetrate violence against fellow citizens,” he said.

Owalo invoked Articles 37, 38 and 39 of the Constitution, which guarantee citizens the rights to peaceful assembly, political participation and freedom of movement.

He called on the National Police Service and investigative and prosecutorial agencies to investigate political violence impartially and prosecute those responsible regardless of their political connections.

“The 2027 General Election must be a contest in which every Kenyan is free to listen to competing political visions, attend political meetings, campaign for a candidate of their choice and cast their vote without fear,” Owalo said.

He urged political leaders and their supporters to reject provocation and ensure political competition remains peaceful.

“Let us refuse to make violence the language of Kenyan politics,” he said.