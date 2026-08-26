Juma highlights UNODC role in combating weapons trafficking

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – The Executive Director United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and Director-General has called for stronger cooperation to enhance security across Ukraine’s railway network, amid continued efforts to protect critical transport infrastructure.

Monica Juma made the remarks after visiting the Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi railway station, a major transport hub connecting the Ukrainian capital to cities and communities across the country.

The cooperation also targets the trafficking and diversion of grenades, munitions and other dangerous materials.

Juma met Ukrainian Railways Chairman Oleksandr Pertsovskyi to discuss ways of deepening the partnership and strengthening the resilience of the railway sector.

She said the priority was to ensure the safety of passengers, railway workers, cargo and critical infrastructure.