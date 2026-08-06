Israel Embassy Donates Medical Supplies to FEM Church for Community Health Outreach

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 — The Embassy of Israel in Kenya has donated medical supplies to Faith Evangelistic Ministry (FEM) Family Church to support free medical camps and community healthcare programmes targeting vulnerable communities across the country.

The donation, handed over in Nairobi by Israeli Ambassador to Kenya Gideon Behar, includes medicines, surgical supplies, laboratory reagents and reading glasses, which will be used during medical outreach activities in areas including Githurai, Narok, Kibera and parts of the Coast region.

Ambassador Behar said the partnership reflects Israel’s commitment to supporting community health initiatives in Kenya.

“Today we are delivering a donation of medical equipment that will help people in Kenya improve their health and improve their lives,” he said.

Israeli Ambassador to Kenya Gideon Behar hands over a donation of medicines, surgical supplies, laboratory reagents and reading glasses to Faith Evangelistic Ministry (FEM) Family Church in Nairobi to support free medical camps and community healthcare outreach programmes across Kenya. /SPENCER WALELA.

He said the Israeli Embassy has partnered with FEM since 2013, describing the church as a key humanitarian partner whose work in health, education and community development has positively impacted many Kenyans.

“We have a very long-standing relationship with FEM Church. We appreciate their work in supporting communities through healthcare, education and strengthening faith,” Behar said.

Dr. Edith Mburu, Head of FEM’s Medical Department, said the donation will boost the church’s medical outreach programme, which provides free consultations, treatment and medication to underserved communities.

“Our mission has always been to serve God by serving people. We believe faith is demonstrated through practical acts of love, and healthcare is one of the ways we fulfil that mission,” she said.

Mburu said the church has already conducted one major medical camp in Narok this year, treating about 1,500 patients, and plans another outreach in Kibera later this year.

She noted that many patients seen during the outreaches suffer from chronic illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes but are unable to afford medication for months at a time.

“You meet people who tell you they have gone for three months without taking medicine simply because they cannot afford it. When we provide treatment and medication, it restores not only their health but also their hope,” she said.

Israeli Ambassador to Kenya Gideon Behar when he handed over a donation of medicines, surgical supplies, laboratory reagents and reading glasses to Faith Evangelistic Ministry (FEM) Family Church in Nairobi on August 5, 2026 to support free medical camps and community healthcare outreach programmes across Kenya. /SPENCER WALELA.

Beyond the organised medical camps, Mburu said the church’s medical department also assists members by providing referrals, emergency care and guidance on accessing appropriate treatment.

She added that the latest consignment will enable the church to expand its outreach by supplying quality medicines, laboratory services and reading glasses to patients who would otherwise struggle to access healthcare.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the church’s founder, FEM leadership thanked the Israeli government for its continued support, saying the partnership has improved health outcomes for thousands of vulnerable Kenyans over the years.

The church reaffirmed that its medical services are offered to all members of the public without discrimination, regardless of religious or social background.

The partnership between the Israeli Embassy and FEM is part of an ongoing humanitarian collaboration aimed at improving access to healthcare through free medical camps, treatment, medication and community outreach services across Kenya.