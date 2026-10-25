India, South Africa push back against growing US pressure

Ot 25 – India and South Africa are pushing back against what they see as growing pressure from Washington, with tensions over trade, foreign policy and economic relations testing ties between two influential Global South nations and the United States.

Former Indian ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna has urged New Delhi to stand firm against Washington, saying protecting national dignity may require difficult economic choices and the pursuit of alternative partnerships.

“The dignity of a nation is non-negotiable,” Sarna said. “If standing up to the US means economic setbacks or difficult choices or looking for alternatives, then so be it.”

Writing in The Week in an article titled “India-US relationship: Why it’s time to call the bully’s bluff”, Sarna argued that India should not allow economic considerations to determine the limits of its foreign policy.

His remarks come amid growing strains in India-US relations following US trade measures against Indian exports, changes to immigration policy and disagreements over India’s energy ties with Russia.

India, the world’s third-largest crude oil consumer, has faced pressure from Washington over its purchases of Russian oil. The issue has added to tensions between the two countries despite their longstanding cooperation in defence, technology, trade and regional security.

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi developed close ties during Trump’s first term, with relations expanding across several strategic areas. However, the relationship has come under renewed strain during Trump’s second term.

The US has imposed punitive tariffs on Indian exports, while changes to immigration policy have raised concerns in India over the future of Indian professionals seeking to work in the United States.

Washington has also introduced a $100,000 fee for certain new H-1B visa petitions, a move that has drawn particular attention in India because of the large number of Indian technology professionals working in the US.

South Africa has similarly expressed growing frustration with Washington.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected what Pretoria views as attempts to pressure the country over its foreign and domestic policies, declaring: “We will not be bullied.”

Relations between South Africa and the US have deteriorated under the Trump administration, with disagreements ranging from trade and the future of South Africa’s preferential access to the American market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act to Pretoria’s independent foreign policy.

South Africa’s decision to institute genocide proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice has further strained relations with Washington, given Trump’s strong support for Israel.

The Trump administration has also criticised South Africa’s land and affirmative-action policies and promoted allegations of persecution of white South Africans, claims Pretoria has rejected.

The tensions come despite decades of economic and diplomatic engagement between the two countries following the end of apartheid.

India and South Africa share another important connection. Both are influential members of BRICS and have advocated a greater role for developing countries in global institutions. They have also supported a more multipolar international order and greater representation for the Global South.

Their increasingly assertive positions raise a broader question over how emerging powers can protect strategic autonomy while maintaining important economic relationships with the United States.

India depends heavily on the US market, investment and technology, while South Africa faces its own economic pressures, including sluggish growth, high unemployment and structural inequalities.

Neither country is likely to benefit from a prolonged confrontation with Washington. At the same time, the remarks by Sarna and Ramaphosa point to a growing willingness among major Global South countries to resist pressure when they believe their national interests or foreign policy independence are at stake.