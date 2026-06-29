Firearm Linked to Police Officer Recovered After Student’s Death

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 29 – Police in Rachuonyo North have launched investigations into the death of a 17-year-old Form Four student whose body was found with a gunshot wound at Mawego National Polytechnic.

Detectives recovered a Ceska pistol loaded with 14 rounds, a spent cartridge and a mobile phone at the scene.

“It was reported by Tobias Lugano, incharge Chakara Security Company attached at Mawego National Polytechnic that there was a shooting incident at the institution at around 04:00 hours.”

“Officers from Kendu Bay Police Station and DCI Rachuonyo North Sub-County proceeded to the scene, it was established that body of 17 years old student was lying in prone position in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound at Mawego National Polytechnic Basketball pitch,” the NPS said.

According to preliminary investigations, the firearm belongs to the student’s father, an Officer Commanding Station based in Suba.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased is the son to the said OCS. The deceased is said to have sneaked into his fathers bedroom when his father was in the bath room and disappeared with the said phone and the said firearm.”

“Later on a gunshot was heard from the neighborhood, it was established that the deceased had a dispute with his parents over a mobile phone which was taken away and kept and as a result the deceased opted to revenge,” read a Police Situation Report.

Investigators are looking into reports that the teenager may have taken the firearm and phone from his father’s house before the fatal incident.

The body was moved to Rachuonyo South Mortuary for a post-mortem as detectives continue with investigations.