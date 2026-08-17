EACC denies arrest of Gachagua lawyer over alleged Sh24.5 million bribe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has denied reports that it arrested a lawyer representing former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over an alleged Sh24.5 million bribery scheme targeting the Supreme Court.

The anti-graft agency said no such operation was conducted on Monday, dismissing social media reports claiming that a High Court advocate and other prominent individuals had been arrested.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has noted social media posts claiming that it has today arrested an Advocate of the High Court and other prominent persons over alleged bribery,” the commission said.

“The Commission clarifies that no such operation was conducted and the claims are false and misleading.”

The clarification followed the circulation of a video and posts purporting to show EACC officers arresting Gachagua’s lawyer and searching documents in his possession.

The reports alleged that the lawyer was being investigated over a Sh24.5 million bribe allegedly intended to influence proceedings before the Supreme Court, particularly a case concerning the eligibility of impeached public officials to contest elective office.

The purported operation quickly gained traction on social media, with the claims presenting the alleged arrest as an EACC crackdown on attempts to influence the outcome of the politically sensitive court proceedings.

However, EACC said the alleged operation never took place and urged Kenyans not to rely on the posts.

The commission did not name the lawyer in its statement but the social media reports identified him as an advocate representing Gachagua.

The claims come against the backdrop of heightened political and legal interest in a constitutional petition before the Supreme Court seeking clarity on whether public officials removed from office through impeachment can subsequently seek elective office.

Gachagua, who was impeached as Deputy President in October 2024, has remained a central figure in the political debate surrounding the petition and his political future.

The former Deputy President has also emerged as a leading figure in the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), which is positioning itself ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The allegations of an attempt to influence the Supreme Court therefore carried potentially significant political implications, particularly because the court’s eventual interpretation of the Constitution could affect the eligibility of impeached officials seeking elective office.

EACC’s clarification, however, means there is no official confirmation that the alleged bribery operation or arrest took place.

The commission urged members of the public to disregard the claims and rely on its official communication channels when seeking information about its investigations and operations.

“EACC remains committed to providing timely and accurate information to the public,” the agency said.

The latest incident comes amid increased scrutiny of EACC investigations and enforcement operations, with the commission continuing to pursue bribery and corruption cases involving public officials and other individuals.

In its official reports, EACC has documented numerous bribery investigations, including cases involving law enforcement officers, county officials and members of the legal and judicial sectors.

The agency has also previously arrested advocates in connection with alleged bribery. In June 2024, EACC announced the arrest of a Kisumu-based High Court advocate and a court assistant over allegations of soliciting a bribe in the name of a judge.