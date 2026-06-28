Algeria, Austria serve up thriller to progress to World Cup knockout stage

KANSAS CITY, United States, June 28, 2026 – Algeria and Austria produced an incredible finish as both secured the point they needed to reach the World Cup knockout stages – and eliminate Iran.

Austria – who led twice – were heading out when Riyad Mahrez scored his second of the game to put Algeria 3-2 ahead in the 93rd minute.

At that stage, Iran were going through as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

But then Sasa Kalajdzic headed a 96th-minute equaliser to secure a point in the Group J meeting that sparked dramatic scenes of celebration among the Austria contingent in Kansas City.

In snatching that late draw, Austria became the first team to avoid defeat in a World Cup match having fallen behind after the 90-minute mark.

Iran – who had seen a late winning goal disallowed for offside following a video assistant referee check in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Egypt in Group G – are out despite being unbeaten, having drawn all three of their matches.

But even though Austria and Algeria went into this match knowing a draw would take them both through, there was no sense of a repeat of the ‘Disgrace of Gijon’.

In that infamous match at the 1982 World Cup in Spain, West Germany beat Austria 1-0 in a group match where both teams went through the motions. They had known that scoreline would put them both through at the expense of Algeria.

But this match was played in the right spirit throughout, with the intensity only dropping off in the final few minutes before two goals in added-time.

After finishing as Group J runners-up, Austria now face Spain in the last 32 in Los Angeles on Thursday (20:00 BST) while Algeria, who eliminated Iran to become the final third-placed finisher, will take on Switzerland in Vancouver at 04:00 BST on Friday.

The game began with high intensity and pot-shots at both ends in the opening 10 minutes, though it petered out by the first half hydration break.

However moments after the resumption, Marko Arnautovic raced on to David Alaba’s ball over the top to control and scuff a shot past the flat-footed Oussama Benbot, picked in goal ahead of Luca Zidane.

Facing the prospect of elimination, Algeria went on the front foot and Fares Chaibi thumped the post with a superb 20-yard effort before Rafik Belghali reacted quickest to a ball bouncing back into play off the corner flag to bundle into the box and jink some space before lashing high inside the near post with half-time looming.

Austria restored their lead 10 minutes after the break as Marcel Sabitzer side-footed home first-time from Konrad Laimer’s cut-back to the edge of the box.

But within five minutes, Mahrez turned in at the far post after a fine run and cross from Houssem Aouar.

Both sides came close to what would have been a winner before the intensity dialled down after the 85th minute.

After boos had begun to rain down from the stands in the first of four minutes of added time, it ramped up again when Mahrez ended a period of continuous possession by lashing home an angled shot from the right of the box in the 93rd minute to put Algeria 3-2 up and on course to finish second.

However just 61 seconds after coming off the bench, Kalajdzic headed home in the 96th minute – two more than was allotted – to snatch a draw in the most dramatic of finales.

Mahrez almost exacts ultimate revenge

There was a period of two minutes and 16 seconds when the ghost of Gijon and the burning sense of injustice felt by Algerians for 44 years felt like they had been exorcised.

A spell of continuous possession by the Fennec Foxes, which felt like it had stretched for five minutes, ended with a pass down the right of the box from Houssem Aouar and Mahrez firing a low angled shot past Alexander Schlager.

Algeria were already going through, but now they had denied Austria, the country forever intertwined in their history, with a rope-a-dope move which sparked joyous scenes.

They were not as joyous as those shortly after as Austria answered back in even more dramatic fashion.

Wolves forward Kalajdzic strode from the bench for one last push and popped up in the right place to nod the goal which denied Algeria the sweetest revenge of all – as Austria progressed from the opening stage of a World Cup for the first since their infamous experience of 1982.

What’s next for these sides?

Austria face Spain in the last 32 in Los Angeles on Thursday (20:00 BST) while Algeria take on Switzerland in Vancouver at 04:00 BST on Friday.