Agribusiness traders urged to use transaction records to access credit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – Agribusiness traders, processors and distributors are being encouraged to use documented sales, invoices and payment histories to secure financing, as lenders increasingly explore alternatives to traditional collateral such as land and buildings.

The shift could ease access to working capital for businesses operating along Kenya’s agricultural value chain, where limited access to formal credit has constrained their ability to purchase produce, meet supplier obligations and expand distribution.

According to Avenews Kenya, agriculture accounts for an estimated 3.2 to 3.6 percent of total bank lending despite its significant contribution to the economy, highlighting a financing gap for businesses involved in moving agricultural produce from farms to consumers.

Avenews Head of Credit Joan Wanja says lenders can assess the creditworthiness of such enterprises through verified transactions, accepted invoices and bank or mobile money statements, rather than relying exclusively on asset ownership.

“An accepted invoice from a reliable buyer is a good example. It is a payment already earned, waiting to arrive,” Wanja said.

Through invoice financing, eligible suppliers can access up to 85 percent of an approved invoice’s value before the buyer settles the payment, providing funds to sustain operations between delivery and collection.

However, the financing model depends on the reliability of the buyer, confirmation that goods have been delivered and the ability of the supplier to meet repayment obligations when payments fall due.

Wanja says lenders also examine transaction consistency, the time taken between purchasing goods and receiving payments, and whether a business has sufficient cash reserves to withstand delayed settlements.

The approach comes as agricultural traders’ face working capital pressures, particularly when higher grain and milk prices increase the amount of money required to maintain existing trading volumes.

She cautioned businesses against borrowing to finance losses, arguing that credit should address temporary cash flow gaps rather than compensate for unprofitable transactions.

“Borrow to bridge a timing gap, never to cover a loss,” she said.

The increased use of transaction data also comes against the backdrop of a changing digital lending environment, with regulatory oversight placing greater emphasis on responsible lending and consumer protection.

Avenews says 84 percent of its credit disbursements go to returning customers, an indicator it attributes to financing structured around the trading cycles of agricultural businesses.

However, repeat borrowing alone does not establish the affordability or sustainability of credit, particularly for enterprises exposed to volatile commodity prices, delayed buyer payments and changing market demand.

Businesses seeking financing have consequently been advised to establish the total borrowing cost in shillings, repayment dates and penalties before accepting credit facilities.